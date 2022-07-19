Conway Morning Rotarians Brenda Graff and Sue Smith were named Paul Harris Fellows, and Pamela Woodard George was voted Rotarian of the Year at the service club’s annual “unbanquet” on June 25. A Paul Harris Fellow is marked by a substantial donation to the Rotary Foundation in the awardee’s name. According to club president Joyce Miller, the club often designates a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person who has demonstrated commitment to the Foundation through annual contributions, one whose life demonstrates the objectives of the Rotary Foundation.
Conway residents Scott Murphy and Teena Woodworth received plaques “in appreciation of dedicated service” on July 10 for having served, respectively, 18 and 13 years as drivers with exceptional records for the VanPool program, a commuter service provided by the Arkansas State Employees Association. They operate daily routes that transport Conway residents to and from their jobs in Little Rock.
Members of the 1997-98 freshman pompon squad at Conway High School include Brittany Stewart, Nikki Gates, Lindsay Bettinardi, Emily Robinson, Whitney Guenard, Jade Thompson, Valerie Cuthbertson, Katie Rook, Allison Curran, Melia Tate, Nicole Engelkes, Hope Dunseath, Leslie Carter, Lauren Tetens, Kristen Crow and Chante Duncan.
The city’s waterworks association made plans to purchase a new truck. Manager Fred Weaver told the members of the association board that he has been checking into the availability of new Ford and Chevrolet trucks at local car dealerships The association agreed to allow Weaver to go ahead and order a new truck.
Mr. and Mrs. Royce Lee Griffith and son, John, of Arkadelphia were recent guests of his mother, Mrs. Maggie Griffith. Mr. Griffith, an employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., was recently transferred from El Dorado to Arkadelphia.
Recent guests of Mrs. M.J. McHenry were her daughter, Mrs. Leon Karel, and Dr. Karel of Kirksville, Mo., and her son, Lt. Col. Gordon McHenry of Gainesville, Fla.
Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland flew home from Gothenburg, Neb., where she had spent several days with her aunt, Mrs. E.J. Louizenheider, and other relatives.
Mrs. J.M. Mattison has returned from Lafayette, La., where she attended the high school graduation of her granddaughter, Miss Theresa H. Jones.
