Conway Morning Rotarians Brenda Graff and Sue Smith were named Paul Harris Fellows, and Pamela Woodard George was voted Rotarian of the Year at the service club’s annual “unbanquet” on June 25. A Paul Harris Fellow is marked by a substantial donation to the Rotary Foundation in the awardee’s name. According to club president Joyce Miller, the club often designates a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person who has demonstrated commitment to the Foundation through annual contributions, one whose life demonstrates the objectives of the Rotary Foundation.

Conway residents Scott Murphy and Teena Woodworth received plaques “in appreciation of dedicated service” on July 10 for having served, respectively, 18 and 13 years as drivers with exceptional records for the VanPool program, a commuter service provided by the Arkansas State Employees Association. They operate daily routes that transport Conway residents to and from their jobs in Little Rock.

