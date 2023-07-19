By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The University of Central Arkansas athletic department had another outstanding spring in the classroom, placing 89 student-athletes on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Spring Honor Roll. To qualify for the Honor Roll, student-athletes must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average in the competing semester. The spring honor roll includes student-athletes who took part in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field. UCA had 18 student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA.
Robert W. and Mary Fraser celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a come-and-go reception at Eastside Baptist Church in Conway. Mr. and Mrs. Fraser were married July 1, 1963, in Bradford, by Bro. Ray Bowman. They have two children, Robby Fraser and Sheila Fraser. They also have one grandson.
(1998)
Two Conway residents are interning in Sen. Tim Hutchinson’s Washington, D.C., office this summer. Lee Lockhart and Tarah Penny are two of 14 Arkansans chosen to participate in Hutchinson’s summer internship program. Miss Lockhart is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, majoring in early childhood education. Miss Penny is a sophomore at Rhodes College in Memphis, where she is majoring in political science and German, and will be studying abroad this fall. The internship allows the students to learn firsthand the workings of the U.S. Senate.
(1973)
Dr. and Mrs. W.E. Chandler, who formerly lived at 1813 Martin St., are again residing in Corpus Christi, Texas, where they lived for many years before Dr. Chandler’s retirement. The couple came to Conway last year. Dr. Chandler is a dentist. He and Mrs. Chandler are parents of Mrs. Paul P. Douglas of Conway.
Mrs. Ima Jean Holt of Lubbock, Texas, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Minton, spent a week with her parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Marion Quattlebaum have returned from Anchorage, Alaska, where they visited their son, Stanley Quattlebaum, and family. They visited Seward, Alaska, the glaciers in Montana and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, and Mr. Quattlebaum’s sister, Mrs. Bill Cook, Dr. Cook and family in Bartlesville, Okla. Accompanying the Quattlebaums were the Rev. and Mrs. Travis Kitchen. Rev. Kitchen is a Baptist missionary. They remained at Anchorage for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.