(2011)
Shawn Rea, Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County board president, and Anne Mann, board secretary, were pictured working to prepare the Centennial Events Center for the group’s auction to be held later this week. The 17th annual Auction Extravaganza, paired with a golf tournament, is the group’s sole fundraising event for the year.
The inaugural Arkansas and China Business and Economic Summit was held in Conway this week. The summit brought together educators, diplomats, business leaders and the governor of Arkansas to discuss, explain and learn about the complexities and advantages of doing business with China. The event was held at the University of Central Arkansas and organized by the Confucius Institute at UCA. China is the top destination for American exports, behind just Canada and Mexico. America is the No. 1 national market for Chinese exports.
(1996)
More than 50 children participated in the Kids Fishing Derby at Woolly Hollow State Park earlier this month. Stephen Gray, 5, of Conway, caught the largest fish, a 3-pound, 1-ounce bass. Stephen also placed first in Division 1 for the heaviest stringer of fish. Other winners from Faulkner County included Gregory Burroughs of Guy; Amanda Edens, Ronnie Cooper, Stephanie Nicholson, Heather Dixon and Billy Sayers, all of Conway; and Logan Williams of Damascus.
Fun was had by all at the recent Hawaiian Luau held at the Conway Senior Citizen Center. Aileen Keeley was pictured cutting fried apple pies, just one of the many treats at the luau. The center has held the event for the past five years. Visitors to all of the county centers were invited to participate in the games, music, dance, parade and costume contest included in the day’s festivities.
(1971)
Dr. Jim Garrison, a full-time radiologist, has joined the staff of Memorial Hospital. Dr. Garrison joined the staff on June 28. Until then, the hospital’s radiological work was done by consultants in Little Rock on a twice-a-week basis. A native of North Little Rock, Dr. Garrison was formerly on the staff of the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in Little Rock, and will continue as an assistant professor of radiology at UA Medical Center.
The Conway “B” team thumped Clarksville, 14-7, last night to join Conway “A” and six other teams advancing into the second round of the YBMA Little League Tournament. Donald Huey paced the Conway “B” win with a home run. Dwight Davis added two doubles and Pat Bruick had one for Conway.
John X. Thomas of Chicago is visiting his mother, Mrs. Luella Thomas, his mother, who is at Memorial Hospital. He is also visiting his sister, Mrs. John W. Jackson, and Mr. Jackson, and a brother, W.J. Thomas, and Mrs. Thomas. Mrs. T.B. Mitchell of Cincinnati is also here to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, and her grandmother, Mrs. Luella Thomas.
