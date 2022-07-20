Tianna Wilson of Conway is among more than 50 high school students from 11 different states participating in Harding University’s Honor Choir this month. The summer program is designed for young performers seeking to expand their vocal skills while earning an hour of college credit. Activities include classes led by Harding faculty on voice, improvisation, sight reading, music appreciation, poetry, movement and harmonizing.
Pastors with the Vilonia Ministerial Alliance opened the Spirit of Vilonia Ministries Inc. Food Bank, designed to help struggling families put food on their table. The plan started about eight years ago. Sack by sack on the first day, food was leaving the operation inside the old city hall building. In the first hour, six families had walked away with cereal, crackers, canned goods and more. Recipients could also leave with some fresh vegetables grown in a small, raised-bed garden located at the Vilonia United Methodist Church across the street.
Several local girls competed in the Arkansas State Twirling Championships, Open Competition, and Miss Majorette of Arkansas Pageant in May. Among the competitors were Stephanie Lamar, Jennifer Gosnell, Stephanie Gosnell, Tiffany Gosnell, Laura Harkrider, Robyn Harkrider, Adrienne Lamar, Stacia Gosnell, Allie Longing, Lauren Strack, Kara Seiter, Johnny Gayle Watson, Sarah Moore, and Kathleen Moix.
Several faculty promotions and tenure awards at Hendrix College were recently announced. Dr. Cheryl Arnold has been promoted to associate professor of psychology and granted tenure. Dr. Dwayne Collins has been promoted to full professor of mathematics. Dr. John Krebs has been promoted to associate professor of music and granted tenure. Dr. Mark Schantz has been promoted to associate professor of history and granted tenure.
Dr. Michael Sharrock, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock, before reporting for duty at Norfolk, Va. The couple’s other son, Seaman Richard Sharrock, is stationed at Saigon, South Vietnam.
Recent weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Buford E. Robins were her sister, Mrs. Earl Bullock and Mr. Bullock, of Pasadena, Calif., her brother, Carl Barley, also of Pasadena, and her sisters, Mrs. Nelle Spears and Mrs. John Lusk and Mr. Lusk of Little Rock.
Miss Laura Dorsey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Dorsey, is spending two weeks with her parents before going to Edgartown, Mass., where she will be employed for the summer. She recently graduated from Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Va. Her parents attended the graduation exercises. The Dorseys also attended the graduation ceremonies of their daughter, Miss Evelyn Dorsey, at Hesston High School in Kansas. She graduated with honors. She has received an honor scholarship from Hesston College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.