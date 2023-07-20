By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Four Faulkner County student-athletes have received Cliff Garrison Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarships. They are Donny Nash of Vilonia High School, Hannah Norton and Robbie Powell of Conway High School and Tanner Stevenson of Conway Christian. The scholarships are awarded in honor of Garrison, who served for 31 years as head men’s basketball coach at Hendrix College and 10 years as the college’s athletic director. The students were selected based on the following criteria: a graduate of a Faulkner County high school, a 3.0 GPA or higher, a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and being active in a local church.
(1998)
Several Conway young people and adults were among a group in Piedra Negras, Mexico, in June to assist three congregations. The Ejido Church of Christ, Gonzalez Church of Christ and the Via De Fuentes Church of Christ congregations were suffering from extreme poverty among its members. The visiting group gave away clothing, sealed the concrete buildings to prepare them for painting, and built a four-foot wall on the outer edge of a second-story ledge so the Via De Fuentes congregation could safely use the second floor of their building. Conway teens on the trip were Adam Cunningham, Samantha Godkin, Haley D. Holman, Stephen N. Holman, Daniel Hudgeons, Jeff Milton,w Nathan Moreland, Brandon Moreland, Autumn Nabholz, Jill Schwager, Stephen C. Smedley, Jordan Summitt, Brad Thomas and Angel Thompson. Adult volunteers from Conway were Tim Allison, Jan Cunningham, Jo Lynn Godkin, Terri Hale, Danny Holman, Janet Kilpatrick and Debbie Moreland.
(1973)
Chief M. Sgt. and Mrs. W.H. Fraser and son, Hal III, of Tampa, Fla., visited his mother, Mrs. C.R. Loyd, and Mr. Loyd, and his sister, Mrs. Jerel Seay, Mr. Seay and other relatives. Chief M. Sgt. Fraser left for Taiwan, where he is stationed in the Air Force. His wife and son followed later.
Mrs. Dorothy Ray has returned to her home in Los Angeles, Calif., after spending two weeks with Mrs. Earlene Moody and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Ketchum and family in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Aubin Siria and sons, Darren and Nathan, were weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Nooner in Fort Worth, Texas. The Sirias accompanied Mrs. Ralph Strack and daughters, Kathleen and Jennifer, back to Conway following Mrs. Strack’s two-week visit with her mother, Mrs. Nooner, and Mr. Nooner.
