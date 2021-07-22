(2011)
Fred’s Super Dollar will contribute $250 each to Vilonia Elementary, Primary, Middle and Junior high schools, and another $1,000 to Vilonia High School to celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Vilonia. Ursula Roman, marketing director for Fred’s Inc., said the organization “encourages strong community involvement and recognizes the importance of education.”
An exact date has not been set in concrete, but the Highway 64 Vilonia bypass likely will be open to traffic in September. David Ross, resident engineer with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said work on the two “tie ends” – one of the west side of Vilonia near the 8 Mile Store, and another a few miles east of downtown Vilonia – will probably take until December to complete.
(1996)
Danny Lane was recently named employee of the month at Rock-Tenn Co. He is a second pressman on the No. 12 cutter at the box manufacturing facility. An employee at Rock-Tenn since May 1994, he was recognized for his outstanding job performance.
S. Jean Bradford and E. Mae White were recently recognized by Conway Mills, a division of Kimberly-Clark Inc., for 25 years of service. Both began their employment at the facility on July 19, 1971.
Georgia Manning, director of nursing at Conway Regional Medical Center, recently attended the Institute of Patient Care Executives in Oakland, Calif. The 32 applicants selected to attend represented multi-hospital systems, community hospitals, and public health departments. The institute included programs on managed care, transformational leadership, electronic data interchange, ethics, and conflict management and change.
(1971)
Seventy persons in the 18-20 age bracket have registered to vote in Faulkner County since July 6. County Clerk L.J. “Leaster” Merritt began registering the newly enfranchised group on that day. The total averages to slightly more than five per day.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burney and son, Ken, of Helena arrived Thursday to spend the rest of the month in Conway. They will be visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Woody Burney, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd, and family.
Mrs. S.R. Bradke and children, Gary and Misses Linda and Kerry Bradke, returned home from a week’s vacation in Sarasota, Fla. While there, they visited Mrs. Bradke’s mother, Mrs. Irene Wilson.
Mrs. Elba Hendrickson and daughter, Miss Nancy Hendrickson, of Mount Vernon, have returned home after visiting their sister and aunt, Mrs. J.L. Clark, Mr. Clark and daughters in Alhambra, Calif. They made the trip by plane. Mrs. Clark is the former Evelyn Phillips of Conway.
