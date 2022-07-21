The 134th annual Faulkner County Singing Convention brought together more than 100 old friends whose main connection is the love of singing. The recent gathering filled the sanctuary at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier for two nights. Members of the audience took turns leading the singing, and some, like June McCollum Wood, were privileged to lead songs they had written. Robert Clark of Morrilton, convention president, said the style of singing at the convention comes from the old sacred harp tradition based on shaped notes.
Andrea Woods, executive vice president and corporate counsel for Nabholz Construction Services in Conway, has been appointed to the Jurisprudence and Law Reform Committee of the Arkansas Bar Association.
Shelby Lillard was pictured receiving a new bicycle helmet from Jim Summersett, president and chief executive officer of Conway Regional Medical Center, during Toad Town graduation. The eight-day safety program is a project of Junior Auxiliary of Conway and is co-sponsored by the hospital. Children who will be entering kindergarten in the fall were taught safety awareness in many areas, and all participants received a bicycle helmet. Shelby is a daughter of Barry and Jill Lillard of Conway.
Roger Riggs, repairable vehicle manager at Linn’s Truck Salvage, was recently elected central director of the Arkansas Automotive Dismantlers and Recyclers Association. He has been employed at Linn’s for more than 13 years and lives in Conway with his wife, Edie, and two children, Andrew and Allison.
Mrs. Lionel Smith and daughter, Mary Jane, and Brenda Whitley of Greenbrier, have returned from a trip to New Orleans, Miami and Orlando, Fla., where they toured Disney World. In New Orleans, they visited Mrs. Smith’s brother, B. Terry, and family.
Miss Sue Dickens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Dickens, is visiting her sister, Mrs. Tom Northern, and Mr. Northern, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Mr. Northern is stationed in Fort Carson. Miss Dickens is also visiting her cousin, Mrs. Roger Burks and Mr. Burks, former residents of Conway.
Sandy Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Bell, and Scottie Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bell, left on a two-month Eurail Tour. The 13 countries they will visit by train are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. They will flyer later to England.
