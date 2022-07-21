The 134th annual Faulkner County Singing Convention brought together more than 100 old friends whose main connection is the love of singing. The recent gathering filled the sanctuary at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier for two nights. Members of the audience took turns leading the singing, and some, like June McCollum Wood, were privileged to lead songs they had written. Robert Clark of Morrilton, convention president, said the style of singing at the convention comes from the old sacred harp tradition based on shaped notes.

Andrea Woods, executive vice president and corporate counsel for Nabholz Construction Services in Conway, has been appointed to the Jurisprudence and Law Reform Committee of the Arkansas Bar Association.

