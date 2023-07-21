By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
From the Centerville news, by Jennifer Freeman: The Centerville School Reunion was held at Centerville United Methodist Church. Several former students attended, along with family members and others in the community. Lana Gartner of the Centerville church recently met with the teens signed up to attend Ozark Mission Project camp to prepare them. The adults were sent away while the kids nailed boards and used a hand saw, plus learned whatever other skills that will be needed. The community’s annual Faulkner County Singing Convention will be held Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at Pleasant Hill Church of the Nazarene. Those attending are asked to bring finger foods for Friday and a dessert and salad for lunch on Saturday. The convention has been held for 135 years.
(1998)
Air Force Airman Roger Williams Jr. graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base at San Antonio, Texas. He is a son of Sarah J. and Allen Hann of Conway, and is a graduate of Greenbrier High School.
Several Faulkner County girls attended the Arkansas State Twirling Championship and Miss Majorette of Arkansas competitions. Among those attending were Jennifer Gosnell, Tiffany Gosnell, Stacia Gosnell and Andrea Gosnell, daughters of Michael and Debbie Gosnell; Laura and Robin Harkrider, daughters of Robbie and Judy Harkrider; Sarah and Hannah Moore, daughters of Randy and Pam Moore; and Kathleen Moix, daughter of David and Tricia Moix. Jennifer, Tiffany and Laura were all named Miss Majorette in their divisions.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Knott have moved from Ridgecrest, Calif., to Conway on Highway 64 west. Mrs. Knott is a sister of Mrs. Marion Quattlebaum.
Mrs. Ruby Hammond returned from a week’s tour to points of interest in the Caribbean, including Haiti, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
Mrs. Bessie Brown returned from a trip to Gulfport, Miss., where her son, Jackie Brown, a civil engineer with Pennzoil United Gas Co. of Lafayette, La., is on a company assignment. Mrs. Brown accompanied Jackie’s wife and children, Lee and Stacy, to Gulfport.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rhea returned from a week’s vacation to Mexico City, Mexico.
