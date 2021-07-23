(2011)
Greenbrier’s Neal Burcham earned co-MVP honors among the Elite 11 after a competition among 24 top prep quarterbacks at a camp led by NFL veteran quarterback Trent Dilfer. The weeklong camp featured intense workouts and film sessions. Burcham was the darkhorse throughout the week. One of the least-heralded at the competition, Burcham had to earn his invitation to Malibu by playing well in a regional camp. So far, Burcham has only one Division I scholarship offer – to the University of Central Arkansas.
Conway girls’ basketball coach Ashley Nance was pictured giving fundamental instruction to camper Katrina Phillips at the Lady Cats Basketball Camp. There were 67 registered campers, grades 4-7, last week. “It is a neat opportunity for our players and staff to meet and work with the future of our program and also give back to our community,” Nance said.
(1996)
The Conway Noon Lions Club will celebrate 50 years of service to the residents of Conway and Faulkner County at a banquet on Aug. 6 at the University of Central Arkansas. State Sen. Stanley Russ, president pro tempore of the Senate, will be the featured speaker. The Conway Noon Lions Club was chartered on Aug. 6, 1946. The menu at the banquet will include the same food as was served at the charter night banquet – roast turkey, giblet gravy, dressing, scalloped sweet potatoes and apples, buttered rolls, jelly, olives, celery, tomato salad, coffee and cherry pie ala mode.
Sandra Simon Halliburton of Conway, a doctoral student at Vanderbilt University, recently attended the fourth annual meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. Mrs. Halliburton received a student stipend to attend this year’s meeting in New York and present her research in the field of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. She plans to receive her master’s degree in biomedical engineering in August and remain at Vanderbilt to work toward a doctorate in this field.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Mike McCarville and daughters, Cheryl and Denise, of Del City, Okla., were expected to arrive today to spend several days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Millard D. McCarville. Mr. McCarville is assistant news director of KWTV, Channel 9, in Oklahoma City.
Alton Freybarger, 17, was presented the Eagle Scout award in a Troop 78 Court of Honor at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Other awards presented were Second Class to Charles Moix, Star to Casper Zimmerebner, two merit badges to Kent Kordsmeier, and one merit badge to Glen Kordsmeier. Freybarger is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Tyler, is a member of St. Joseph Parish and will be a senior this fall at St. Joseph High School.
The Rev. and Mrs. Gene Elrod and daughter, Chris, have moved from Conway to the Springhill community. The Rev. Elrod is pastor of Springhill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Quince Coker is home in Vilonia following knee surgery in Little Rock.
