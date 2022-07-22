10 years ago
(2012)
Fred and Jo Ann Fretz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married July 22, 1962, at Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Saltillo. Fred is originally from Sapulpa, Okla., and Jo Ann was raised in Saltillo. They have two children, Greg Fretz and Lori Kimbell, and three grandchildren. Fred is a retired Southern Baptist minister and Jo Ann was a homemaker. They attend Oak Bowery Baptist Church.
Conway High School golfer Carson Roberts qualified to compete July 26-29 in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Golfers from 42 states, six Canadian provinces and 32 total nations will compete. In addition to Roberts, Parker Pearson of Cabot and Austin Eoff of Benton are representing Arkansas.
25 years ago
(1997)
Susan Linn-McCoy, parts manager at Linn’s Truck Salvage, was recently elected president of the Arkansas Automotive Dismantlers and Recyclers Association. He has been employed at Linn’s for 10 years and lives in Conway with her husband, Ric, and their 5-month-old son, Kavanagh.
Anthony Sims has been selected as St. Andrew’s Place Employee of the Month for June. Sims is the maintenance assistant and has been with the business since October. He was chosen on the basis of his quality work and the commitment shown throughout his employment. Sims and his wife, Sonya, and daughter, Keyarie, live in Conway.
Clay Cullum was recently named marketing manager for Conway Machine Inc. He joins the company after serving for seven years as senior writer/strategist at Martin & Martin, a Little Rock marketing firm.
50 years ago
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Frederic E. Wagner of Dallas, Texas, were recent weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Seay, and her sister, Miss Loretta Seay. Miss Seay accompanied the Wagners back to Dallas for a visit.
Mr. and Mrs. John B. Gardner Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Earl O’Neal of Hope were in Conway recently to attend graduation at Hendrix of their son and grandson, John B. Gardner III. They also visited their sister and daughter, Mrs. Frank Robins III, Mr. Robins, and Laura Robins.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo McClain of Rogers were recent weekend guests of his sister, Miss Noel McClain. They came especially to attend the graduation of their daughter, Mrs. Margaret McClain Hays, from Hendrix College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.