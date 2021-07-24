(2011)
Greenbrier High School students T.J. Miller and Devin Baxley took fourth place in the 2011 High School Fishing World Finals on Lake Dardanelle. They had five bass totaling 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Along with plaques, they received electronic devices, sporting goods gift cards, and fishing gear.
Central Baptist College announced Monday that the school has accepted a challenge grant in the amount of $75,000 from the Mabee Foundation. CBC President Terry Kimbrow told those attending the announcement that $1.8 million in 12 months was the target for the grant’s success. The grant will be used to help fund the construction of a 38,000-square-foot academic building and to renovate and expand the existing library building.
(1996)
Greers Ferry Lake water is now running all the way to Greenbrier. As of Friday, Community Water System Inc. is delivering wholesale surface water from its intake and treatment facility at the town of Greers Ferry to the city water systems of Guy, Wooster and Greenbrier. Quitman is expected to tap into the system today.
Conway logged peak electrical usage for the summer at 2:39 p.m. Friday with a peak of 136,038 kilowatts. This shattered the summer of 1995 peak of 128,741 kilowatts. Conway Corp. is predicting a peak output during the summer of 144,000 kilowatts during the typical high-demand month of August.
(1971)
The Rev. and Mrs. Fred Thompson of Belleville were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Richards. The Thompsons were en route home from a week’s vacation in Knoxville, Tenn., where they visited relatives and attended a homecoming celebration. They are former Faulkner County residents.
Leo McClain of Rogers arrived Saturday to visit his sister, Miss Noel McClain. He also visited Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Drews in Conway, and his daughter, Mrs. Bill Hays, and Mr. Hays in Little Rock. Miss McClain accompanied her brother to Rogers to spend the remainder of the week.
Mrs. Barbara Ann Kilman of Conway Junior High School is among 28 science teachers from facilities throughout the nation attending a five-week institute at Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind. The teachers are learning about new science education materials and methods.
The Rev. and Mrs. J.E. Moore of Nashville, Tenn., spent several days here with Mr. and Mrs. Coy Parker. Mrs. Moore and Mrs. Parker are sisters.
Mrs. Clarence F. Hoyt and daughter, Haston, returned home to Emmett, Okla., after visiting her mother, Mrs. H.L. Stanfill. They were accompanied by Miss Evelyn Arendall, who will return home this weekend. Mrs. Hoyt, Haston and Mrs. Stanfill visited Mrs. Hoyt’s grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. Taylor Stanfill in Booneville. Another daughter, Mrs. Bill Winkler, and daughter, Amanda Lee, of Wynne arrived to spend the remainder of the summer with Mrs. Stanfill.
