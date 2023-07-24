From the Shady Grove News, by Betty Love: Gale Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt and Joyce Nell Garrison visited Betty Hale of Vanity Corner, Larry and Jo Leta Jines of Midland, Mich., and Cecilia Lou Sowell of Garner at Mrs. Sowell’s home. They had lunch at KJ’s Family Restaurant in Judsonia. Connie Goodwin of Garner, and Larry and Luie Garrison of McRae visited in the afternoon. Cecilia Lou, Betty, Jo Leta and Larry are all children of the late Jim and Alice Duncan Garrison. Recent visitors of Carl Garrison were his father-in-law (Karen’s dad), Billy Victory of Luxora; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donnie and Angela Victory of Luxora; his brother-in-law, Billy Victory of Morrilton; his niece and nephew, Tyler and Tara Victory of Greenbrier; and Todd Eason of Conway.
J.A. and Lola McElroy Owen of Conway observed their 50th wedding anniversary on July 3 with a dinner at their home. They were married July 3, 1948, at the home of the Rev. Fred Thompson in Naylor. They have four children: David Owen of Cookeville, Tenn., Kathy Traylor of Greenbrier, Laura Shelhorn of Conway and Mike Owen of Greenbrier. They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Owen retired from the Conway School District. Mrs. Owen retired from the Conway Human Development Center.
Jason Curry, all-conference second baseman at Conway High School, has been named to the Christian Sports Outreach International Baseball Team. Curry, who led the 1998 Wampus Cats with a .470 batting average, will join players from the United States for a four-week tour of Mexico and Venezuela. Curry is a son of Mike and Teresa Curry.
Navy Lt. Michael Sharrock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock of Conway, spent the weekend in Conway before leaving for a year’s tour of duty aboard the carrier USS Independence. The carrier will go to the Mediterranean immediately and will dock at Athens, Greece. Lt. Sharrock spent the past year at a Navy dental clinic in Norfolk, Va.
Mrs. Virginia Daugherty returned to Charlottesville, Va., after spending a week with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. James S. Upton. Her daughter, Virginia, accompanied her and will spend the summer with Dr. and Mrs. Upton.
