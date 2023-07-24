(2013)

From the Shady Grove News, by Betty Love: Gale Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt and Joyce Nell Garrison visited Betty Hale of Vanity Corner, Larry and Jo Leta Jines of Midland, Mich., and Cecilia Lou Sowell of Garner at Mrs. Sowell’s home. They had lunch at KJ’s Family Restaurant in Judsonia. Connie Goodwin of Garner, and Larry and Luie Garrison of McRae visited in the afternoon. Cecilia Lou, Betty, Jo Leta and Larry are all children of the late Jim and Alice Duncan Garrison. Recent visitors of Carl Garrison were his father-in-law (Karen’s dad), Billy Victory of Luxora; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donnie and Angela Victory of Luxora; his brother-in-law, Billy Victory of Morrilton; his niece and nephew, Tyler and Tara Victory of Greenbrier; and Todd Eason of Conway.

