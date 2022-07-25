Elizabeth deKunffy, Andrew Clark and McKenna Waldrop were pictured doing unique takes on traditional yoga poses at the Community Language School’s Bear Camp. The community outreach program hosted at the University of Central Arkansas took students on a pretend trip through Asia with merchant Marco Polo to experience other cultures. Upcoming programs include Mexico and South America.
Mia Gordon of Greenbrier was recently named a recipient of a 2012 Community Service Award for her volunteer work in juvenile court. Gordon heads a girls’ book club and initiated a tutoring program. She received her award from Gov. Mike Beebe.
Homer Hoffman and Ima Hoffman Smith celebrated their 80th birthday recently at a family dinner at the home of Mr. Hoffman’s daughter, Connie Bolton of Vilonia. The twins were born June 14, 1917, in Blanco County, Texas, to John Andrew and Caroline Elizabeth Einkauf Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman lives near Vilonia and Mrs. Smith resides in Blanco, Texas.
A newcomers’ group is forming in Vilonia. Barbie Luther, formerly of Texas, and Julie Walker, formerly of Pine Bluff, are former member of newcomers’ groups and are organizing a local group. Ms. Luther said the group is designed for people who have been relocated to the area with the past two years. “It’s a way to meet a broader range of people than you ordinarily might meet and hopefully find a few that you would really enjoy becoming friends with,” she said. The group hopes to hold monthly luncheons and coffees, business meetings, games and occasional parties or picnics.
Mrs. Ollie Kessinger of Conway recently visited her daughter, Mrs. Jerry St. John, and family in Jackson, Miss.
Here to attend the graduation of Dick King from Hendrix College were his sisters, Mrs. Paul Sohrabpour and Miss Mary Jane King, both of Columbia, Mo. They also visited their mother, Mrs. Fred McNew, and Mr. McNew.
Guests of Mrs. Lucy Looper of Harrison Street were Mrs. Mary Hawkins of South Bend, Inc., Oscar Hill and Charlie Oliver of Denver, Colo., and her grandson, Alvin Thomas, Mrs. Thomas, Herm and Felisa, also of Denver.
Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Burr have returned from a 10-day trip to Dallas, Texas, and Washington, D.C. In Dallas they were guests of their son, Don Burr, Mrs. Burr, Laura and Kevin. In Washington, they toured the city.
Mrs. Dorothy Johnson of Nashville, Tenn., was a recent guest of Mrs. Thelma Acklin.
