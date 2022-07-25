Elizabeth deKunffy, Andrew Clark and McKenna Waldrop were pictured doing unique takes on traditional yoga poses at the Community Language School’s Bear Camp. The community outreach program hosted at the University of Central Arkansas took students on a pretend trip through Asia with merchant Marco Polo to experience other cultures. Upcoming programs include Mexico and South America.

Mia Gordon of Greenbrier was recently named a recipient of a 2012 Community Service Award for her volunteer work in juvenile court. Gordon heads a girls’ book club and initiated a tutoring program. She received her award from Gov. Mike Beebe.

