Twenty Conway students recently competed at the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland. Several students won awards. Mary Nail and Kennedy Reynolds finished fifth in the nation in the senior group performance category. Other award winners were Joe Coker, eighth place; Elisa DeTogni, 11th place; Zoe Allison, Caroline Osborn and Selene Spatz, 12th place. Elisa DeTogni also won the national award for best overall national entry on “Civil War History by the Civil War Trust.” Zoe Allison, Caroline Osborn and Selene Spatz won the national award for best overall national entry on “Immigration History to America.” Other students attending were Maggie Carroll, Zelda Engler-Young, Kate Lange, Will LaRue, Jillian Tang, Cameron Tilley, Andrea Beggs, Avery Glover, Erin McCoy, James Crane, Andrew Rodriguez, Connor Lichtenwalter, and Matt Sweere. Conway was the only city in Arkansas to have students reach the finals.
Frito-Lay earned a co-championship in the Minor Pony League of the YBMA program. The team shared the regular season title with Kiwanis, posting a 13-4 mark. Frito-Lay then won the postseason tournament. Team members are Michael Kordsmeier, Brady Schuckman, Jason Fleming, Sean Sutton, Josh Price, Jacob West, Sam McFadin, Bobby Kelly, Anthony Hall, Michael Pettus and Dillion Huey. Coaches are Bob Kelly, Barry Schuckman and Brad Meredith.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Tilley of San Antonio, Texas, are visiting his mother, Mrs. B.M. Tilley of Conway. The Tilleys plan to next go to Memphis, Tenn.
Robert Taylor of Norfolk, Va., who is engaged to Miss Margo Dunaway, arrived prior to the couple’s wedding.
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Lamey and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Young and daughter, April, of Conway, and Joe Fred Young Jr. and Miss Kathy Owens of Little Rock returned from a trip to Biloxi, Miss., and New Orleans, La.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Kilbane returned from a 10-day vacation Jackson, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., and Cleveland, Ohio. While in Cleveland, they visited his mother, Mrs. Katherine Kilbane.
