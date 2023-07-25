(2013)

Twenty Conway students recently competed at the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland. Several students won awards. Mary Nail and Kennedy Reynolds finished fifth in the nation in the senior group performance category. Other award winners were Joe Coker, eighth place; Elisa DeTogni, 11th place; Zoe Allison, Caroline Osborn and Selene Spatz, 12th place. Elisa DeTogni also won the national award for best overall national entry on “Civil War History by the Civil War Trust.” Zoe Allison, Caroline Osborn and Selene Spatz won the national award for best overall national entry on “Immigration History to America.” Other students attending were Maggie Carroll, Zelda Engler-Young, Kate Lange, Will LaRue, Jillian Tang, Cameron Tilley, Andrea Beggs, Avery Glover, Erin McCoy, James Crane, Andrew Rodriguez, Connor Lichtenwalter, and Matt Sweere. Conway was the only city in Arkansas to have students reach the finals.

