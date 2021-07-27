(2011)
The Faulkner County Leadership Institute Class of 2011 was pictured with more than 80 backpacks full of food for Backpacks for Home. More than 3,000 individual food items were collected throughout Faulkner County over a two-week period. Backpacks for Home, a program founded by sisters Morgan and Abby Hill, helps provide food for disadvantaged students on weekends.
The Arkansas Express was undefeated in winning their divisions at the Global World Series at Gulf Shores, Ala. The team won its last 26 games in finishing 61-11. The team won its last five tournaments, which included an Elite berth in the Super NIT, and the team also won a state title by defeating Team Punishment from Shreveport.
(1996)
The city of Mayflower has signed a pair of lease agreements with the Corps of Engineers for two tracts of land to be used as city parks along the Arkansas River. The city will take over the Palarm Creek Public Use Area at the Faulkner-Pulaski county line, and the old Fletcher Bend Public Use Area at the end of White City Road along the Arkansas River. City officials plan to apply for a matching grant from the state Department of Parks and Tourism to develop the areas into a city park and city landing.
George and Ernestine Cates of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married July 26, 1946, in Texarkana. Mr. Cates is a son of the late Mack and Dolly Cates of Odessa, Texas. Mrs. Cates is a daughter of Maggie Jester of Texarkana, Texas, and the late Walter Jester. They are parents of Barbara Van Deist, Susan Wagner, Robin Pierce, Teena Smith and Mark Cates. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1971)
Dr. and Mrs. D.W. Langford returned home Sunday from Atlanta, Ga., where Dr. Langford attended a three-day chiropractic seminar.
Mrs. Ola Benton returned home after visiting her three sons, Bruce Benton in Norfolk Va., James Joseph Benton in Greensboro, N.C., and Dr. Ismael Benton in Columbia, S.C. Mrs. Benton was away six weeks.
Miss Vicky Dannette Lemmer is spending the week with her aunt, Mrs. Margaret Jones, and children, Margaret Ann, Charlotte and Paul.
Mr. and Mrs. Garland Bradley and Mrs. Vonnie Harmon visited Lt. Cmdr. Jimmy Joe Harmon at Little Rock Air Force Base. Commander Harmon, who is Mrs. Harmon’s son and Mr. Bradley’s nephew, was making a cross-country flight to California. Mr. and Mrs. Vonnie M. Harmon also had a visit from their grandson, Steve Harmon, who arrived by plane last week. He is a son of Lt. Cmdr. and Mrs. Jimmy Joe Harmon of Virginia Beach, Va.
