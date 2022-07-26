The Conway City Council decided to proceed with a Request for Proposals application for the sale of Cantrell Field, the city’s airport. In an informal committee meeting, council members head from City Engineer Ronnie Hall, who said the RFP would be “sweetened” if the city included a firm statement that an overpass over Interstate 40 would be part of the development of the property. The city is hoping to recoup the balance of the cost of the new airport in Lollie Bottoms with funds from the sale of the 170 acres.

Professor Bruce Plopper, a Conway resident who teaches journalism at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, recently won the top faculty paper award from the Scholastic Journalism Division of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. The group is the world’s largest organization for journalism and mass communication educators. Plopper previously taught at the University of Central Arkansas. The paper was titled “Scholastic Journalism Teacher Use of Digital Devices and Social Networking Tools.”

