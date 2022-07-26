The Conway City Council decided to proceed with a Request for Proposals application for the sale of Cantrell Field, the city’s airport. In an informal committee meeting, council members head from City Engineer Ronnie Hall, who said the RFP would be “sweetened” if the city included a firm statement that an overpass over Interstate 40 would be part of the development of the property. The city is hoping to recoup the balance of the cost of the new airport in Lollie Bottoms with funds from the sale of the 170 acres.
Professor Bruce Plopper, a Conway resident who teaches journalism at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, recently won the top faculty paper award from the Scholastic Journalism Division of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. The group is the world’s largest organization for journalism and mass communication educators. Plopper previously taught at the University of Central Arkansas. The paper was titled “Scholastic Journalism Teacher Use of Digital Devices and Social Networking Tools.”
J.D. Gingerich of Conway was recently installed as governor of District 6170 of Rotary International. Gingerich will serve during 1997-98, providing leadership to more than 2,000 Rotarians in 33 clubs in central and southern Arkansas. Gingerich serves as director of the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts, a position he has held since 1988. He previously served as legal counsel for the University of Central Arkansas. He has been a Rotarian since 1984, a former member of the Conway Rotary Club, and served as charter president of the Conway Morning Rotary Club in 1990.
Recent weekend guests of Mrs. Tom Craig were her granddaughter, Suzanne Penn of Rogers, and her niece, Mrs. Linda Leotheau of Roland.
Dr. and Mrs. Lavern Penn of Rogers were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Langford of Conway at Greers Ferry.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Price attended the Arkansas Insurance Agency Association convention in Hot Springs.
Mrs. Lena Sims of St. Joe, Texas, recently visited her sister, Mrs. E.L. English, and Mr. English, and other relatives and friends in Conway. Kell Clements of Lubbock, Texas, also recently visited his sister, Mrs. English, and Mr. English. He also visited another sister, Mrs. Ina Ethridge of Morrilton.
Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hamberg returned to Conway from Hyattsville, Md., where they spent six weeks with their daughter, Miss Dorothy Hamburg.
