10 years ago
(2013)
The Hogan-Hall Grocery Store at 1364 Mitchell St. was approved for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places by the Historic District Commission.The house was built about 1948 as a grocery store for Edra Hall. The building has a rock veneer by Silas Owens Sr., a mason whose specialty was the mixed masonry form. Many examples of his stonework date from the 1930s through the 1950s and can be found throughout the county. The mixed masonry craftsman style grocery store is built on a continuous cast-concrete foundation. The exterior walls were built with local, cut stone and laid up in a herringbone pattern, a Silas Owens Sr. signature.
25 years ago
(1998)
Some of Arkansas’ noted figures, political and otherwise, traded lighthearted barbs and tall tales at the Riverfront Hilton in North Little Rock, as Sen. Stanley Russ of Conway was honored for his efforts to develop a memorial for the state’s Medal of Honor recipients. Russ, in his 24th year in the Arkansas Senate, staged a crusade on Nov. 20, 1996, while serving as acting governor. With an executive order, he created the Arkansas Medal of Honor Memorial Commission to raise money for the memorial. The monument – a sculpture of a swooping eagle surrounded by a memorial wall – is set to be built on the Capitol grounds. The recent benefit was held to raise funds for the memorial.
The Faulkner County Health Unit honored Erma Dunk as Personal Care Aide of the Quarter. She has been with the Arkansas Department of Health since 1992. The award is based on attendance, documentation and job performance. She was given a framed certificate, a trophy and a gift from her supervisor, Sherry Johnson.
50 years ago
(1973)
Construction is under way on the first phase of North Plaza on Highway 64-65B in northern Conway. C.W. Trent, spokesman for the Trent Co., developers of the plaza, said the Starkey Construction Inc. was awarded the contract for erection of a 50,000-square-foot building to house a Gibson Discount store. The project will cost $285,000 Another contract is expected to be awarded within 10 days for a 22,000-square-foot building to house a Piggly Wiggly supermarket.
Mrs. Lewis C. Dralle of Wichita, Kan., arrived to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Adams. Mr. Adams is currently at Memorial Hospital.
