(2011)
The Conway City Council announced Tuesday that the Optimist Youth League football field at Curtis Walker Park would be named in honor of Peyton Hillis. Hillis was a Conway High School All-American, an Arkansas Razorback standout, and a star running back for the Cleveland Browns. The Youth League football field is where Hillis got his start. His Optimist Club coach, alderman Theo Jones, and his high school coach, Kenny Smith, were among those surprising Hillis with the honor.
Conway city employees are recognized each month by the Conway City Council, as pins are given for employees with 5, 10, 20, 25 and more years of service. Receiving pins this month were District Fire Chief George Newton, 30 years’ service; police officer David Short, 20 years’ service; and communications coordinator David Anthony, 10 years’ service.
(1996)
Members of Union Camp Corp., a Conway box manufacturing facility, were among the many groups that came to compete with their canoe-style cardboard boats at the 10th annual World Championship Cardboard Boat Festival at Greers Ferry. About 20,000 people braved the summer sun to join in the fun and cheer on their favorite boats and teams. Seven of the Union Camp employees received awards in the races with a total of five boats.
Matthew Clark was named the grand prize winner of the first miniature golf benefit held by Big Brothers/Big Sisters of North Central Arkansas. The manager of A Place to Eat restaurant raised $286 in sponsorships and won a weekend stay for four at Fairfield Bay Resort. The second-place winners were a Big Brother and Little Brother team of Scott Diprima and Michael Fitzsimmons, who raised $229. The benefit raised a total of $1,000 for the agency.
(1971)
Misses Alma and Marie Enderlin, Mrs. Gabe Balmaz, Mrs. Felix Balmaz and Mrs. Theo J. Hiegel were in Little Rock to attend a bridal shower honoring Miss Sue Fredrich, bride-elect of their nephew, Amos Enderlin.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Padgett and daughter, Sheila, have returned to Arizona after spending two weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Padgett.
Mrs. Zula Mae Porter returned home Sunday from a vacation in Phoenix, Ariz.
Mrs. Ludie Gipson returned from a three-week tour of South America. Mrs. Gibson was in Santiago, Chile, at the time of the earthquake there.
Mr. and Mrs. John Clements, Mr. and Mrs. John Ryel and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Russ and daughters returned home from a two-week camping trip in the West. They traveled to nine states, visiting places such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Mesa Verde, and Royal Gorge.
