The first day of kindergarten may be a bit easier for children who attended Safety Town, a weeklong program that teaches safety awareness. Pre-kindergarteners were able to board and ride a school bus, many for the first time. Donna Wilchie, Ida Burns Elementary School counselor, gave children a full tour of the components of a school bus like the one they’ll encounter on the first day of classes in the fall. How to behave safely around and inside the bus was a large part of the activity, as well as getting over school bus jitters.
Caitlynn Bell of Fort Smith was pictured playing her cello during the Community School of Music Strings Camp at the University of Central Arkansas. She was among 97 youngsters at the camp, which is designed to improve skills in stringed instruments and to build relationships among child musicians.
Traci DeAnna Sims, 21, who is Miss University of Central Arkansas, was among the 10 semi-finalists in the 1997 Miss Arkansas Pageant finals in Hot Springs. She was among 46 contestants seeking the title. Sponsored by Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, Ms. Sims presented a vocal solo of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Telephone Aria” as her talent in the statewide pageant. Her platform for her personal interview was “Putting Children First.” She received a $1,000 scholarship for being a pageant semi-finalist. She is a senior at UCA pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
A recent guest of Mr. and Mrs. Joe H. Lyford is her mother, Mrs. G.G. Strickland of Helena.
Recent weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Adams was their daughter, Mrs. Lewis Dralle of Wichita, Kan. Dr. and Mrs. Dralle will spend six weeks this summer in Europe, and plan to visit her brother, Col. B.F. Adams Jr., and family. Dr. Dralle will attend a meeting in Scotland.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hugh Moore of Springfield, Ill, were visitors in Conway recently. Mr. Moore is a former employee of the Conway Printing Company. He and Mrs. Moore have been at Morrilton to attend a high school reunion and visit relatives at Oppelo.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gene Roberts of Phoenix, Ariz., and children, Scott and Debby, are visiting his father, Wylie J. Roberts, and his sister, Miss Jeannine Roberts. They also plan to visit his brother, Lowell Roberts, and family in Little Rock; his sister, Mrs. Glendon Wilson, and family in Greenbrier; and Mr. and Mrs. Lawson Roberts in Quitman. They will also visit Mrs. Roberts’ relatives in Louisiana before returning home.
Dr. W. Hadley Yates of the Department of Music at Hendrix College recently attended a music theory workshop at Indiana University in Bloomington. En route home he participated in a piano workshop in Nashville, Tenn.
