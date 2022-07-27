The first day of kindergarten may be a bit easier for children who attended Safety Town, a weeklong program that teaches safety awareness. Pre-kindergarteners were able to board and ride a school bus, many for the first time. Donna Wilchie, Ida Burns Elementary School counselor, gave children a full tour of the components of a school bus like the one they’ll encounter on the first day of classes in the fall. How to behave safely around and inside the bus was a large part of the activity, as well as getting over school bus jitters.

Caitlynn Bell of Fort Smith was pictured playing her cello during the Community School of Music Strings Camp at the University of Central Arkansas. She was among 97 youngsters at the camp, which is designed to improve skills in stringed instruments and to build relationships among child musicians.

