10 years ago
Larry and Joyce Holland of Damascus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Damascus Community Building. The Hollands were married Aug. 17, 1963, in Stilwell, Okla. Larry is retired from Nabholz Construction Corp. and Joyce is a housewife. They are parents of Kevin and Ken Holland, both of Damascus. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Guy Peachfest Pageant winners were named recently. Hannah Hayes, daughter of Melissa Hayes and granddaughter of Gary and Delaena Dixon, won Young Miss Queen. Sara Dixon, daughter of Andrew and Leann Dixon and granddaughter of Gary and Delaena Dixon and Rhonda and Calvin Coppak, won Little Miss First Alternate. Clara Dixon, daughter of Sebrina Dixon and granddaughter of Gary and Delaena Dixon, won Little Miss Photogenic.
25 years ago
St. Andrew’s Place youth volunteers Tory Hogan, 16, Matt Coker, 12, Nichole Scherer, 12, and Natalie Scherer, 10, were pictured helping residents Edna Little, Pearlane Heston and Evelyn McMurtry with their domino game. The students have been volunteering their time with the nursing home, helping with games, services and activities, as well as visiting with the residents. Tory is a son of Pam and Billy Hogan of Springfield. Matt is a son of Judge and Sheila Coker of Vilonia. Nichole and Natalie are daughters of Allan Scherer of Conway.
Roller Funeral Homes has promoted Bobbi Tilton to funeral director and embalmer at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. She has been with Roller Funeral Homes for three years. Mrs. Tilton lives in Yellville with her husband, Randall. She has passed the National Board examination for funeral service.
50 years ago
Mrs. Kay McCollum of Bentonville, formerly of Conway, was the winner of the recent Arkansas cook-off conducted in Little Rock by the Arkansas Poultry Foundation. The cook-off is held to determine the cook who will represent Arkansas in the National Chicken Cooking contest in September. She is the wife of Sid McCollum and a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Lyford of Conway. Her winning recipe was marinated chicken bamboo. As the winner, she received $150 cash and a microwave cooking oven.
Mrs. Dennis Dickens and daughters, Miss Sue Dickens and Mrs. Mary Northern, and son Tommy Northern, were weekend guests of Mrs. Connie McVay and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Burks and Roger Jr. in Kansas City, Kan.
