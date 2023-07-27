10 years ago

Larry and Joyce Holland of Damascus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Damascus Community Building. The Hollands were married Aug. 17, 1963, in Stilwell, Okla. Larry is retired from Nabholz Construction Corp. and Joyce is a housewife. They are parents of Kevin and Ken Holland, both of Damascus. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

