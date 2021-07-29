By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Mary and Mel Jennings of Greenbrier are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 1, 1961, in Washington, D.C. They have three children, Janice Jennings Acosta, Mark Jennings, and Melanie Jennings Vanover. They also have six grandchildren, Michael and Nichols Acosta, Kristine Jennings, Ragan Moore, and Zachary and Marlee Vanover.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears had 10 players named to the preseason All-Southland Conference football teams. Senior quarterback Nathan Dick and senior lineman Matt Dickerson were both named to the first team, while eight others were second-team selections. They include sophomores Terence Bobo and Jestin Love; juniors Dominique Croom and Larry Duvall; and seniors Isaiah Jackson, Brennan Rushing, Joe Lehocky, and Frank Newsome.
Lee and Carolyn Collard are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They have three children, Karen Wofford of Conway, Keith Collard of Little Rock and Annette Sadowski of Conway, and six grandchildren. Lee is originally from Dermott and Carolyn is from Little Rock. They have lived in Conway for 40 years.
(1996)
Clyde and Wilma Peppers of Vilonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception of Aug. 4. The reception will be hosted by their children, Patsy King, Charles Peppers and Johnny Peppers, all of Vilonia. Mr. and Mrs. Peppers were married Aug. 10, 1946, in Helena. Mr. Peppers was born Dec. 30, 1923, at Belle Green, Ala., a son of James and Mattie Peppers. He is a retired truck driver. Mrs. Peppers was born July 16, 1929, at Atkins, a daughter of G.E. and Bessie Hartwick. She is a homemaker.
Faulkner County contestants fared well in the Miss Rodeo Dardanelle Queens Contest held in June. Carlie Wilkins, a pre-physical therapy major at the University of Central Arkansas, was named Miss Rodeo Dardanelle 1996. Diana M. Ballheimer, 14-year-old daughter of Dan and Karen Ballheimer, was named Junior Miss Rodeo Dardanelle 1996. Diana’s twin sister, Tara L. Ballheimer, and Melissa Zakrewski of Vilonia, also participated in the competition.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Bumpers of Pharr, Texas, formerly of Conway, will observe their golden wedding anniversary with a reception at First United Methodist Church in Conway. Mr. and Mrs. Bumpers were married Sept. 11, 1921, in Charleston. Mr. Bumpers retired from Humble Oil Co. Mrs. Bumpers was an active member of the Women’s Society of Christian Service, PEO, the Junior Shakespeare Club and the Red Cross Gray Ladies. They have three children, the Rev. Paul Bumpers, J. Phil Bumpers and Mrs. Bob Dow, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Preliminary plans for Faulkner County’s centennial celebration will be discussed at a dinner meeting. Representatives of Conway’s civic clubs have been invited to hear the experiences of other communities which have staged similar observances. Dr. Waddy Moore is chairman of the Centennial Committee of the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
