Faulkner County golfers, including two middle school athletes, continued to make an impact at the Arkansas State Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship in Little Rock. Noted for their play were Casey Ott of Conway, one of the youngest golfers in the field, Whit Parker of Conway, Landon Hearnes of Mayflower, Chase Netherton of Conway, Parker Rice of Conway, Tanner Bezet of Conway, and Chandler Cain of Greenbrier.
Shelby Jones of Greenbrier, 11-year-old daughter of Timi Bryan and Jody Jones, was pictured with a striper that she caught on a fishing trip in Texas with her father. The striper was about 28 inches long and weighed 40 pounds.
Bill Hegeman, director of Conway Development Corp., told his fellow Kiwanians that Conway is on the grow, and in a short time should “be competing well” with North Little Rock as the state’s second largest city. “A population forecast shows Pulaski County is growing slowly, while Faulkner County will more than double its 1990 population” by 2020, he said. A 1994 Metroplan study indicated population growth will be faster in Faulkner, Saline and Lonoke counties than in Pulaski County.
Joshua Harrison Green of Mount Vernon recently competed in the 50th anniversary National Championship Horse Show of the National Appaloosa Horse Association in Oklahoma City. Joshua, 10, is a son of Dixie Harrison of Conway and Johnny Green of Jacksonville, and a grandson of J.C. and Kathleen Harrison of Mount Vernon. He is an honor student at Mount Vernon-Enola Elementary School, where he will be in the fifth grade. He competed with his horse, J.G.P.’s King David, a register Appaloosa gelding, and won fourth place in the nation.
Mrs. Carl Rodgers of Shelbyville, Tenn., was weekend guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams, and her sister, Mrs. G.H. Collie and Mr. Collie. She was accompanied by Mrs. Myrtle Hastings, also of Shelbyville.
Mrs. Frank Long of Conway, and daughter, Mrs. Ted Hall, and daughters, Michelle and Debbie of Clinton, flew to Long Beach, Calif., to visit their son and brother, Jerry Johnson, and family. Mr. Johnson is stationed in the Navy.
Weekend guests recently of Mr. and Mrs. Sid Coleman were their daughter, Mrs. Sidney Tucker, Mr. Tucker and Todd of Booneville; their son, Sydney Coleman, Mrs. Coleman and Kyle of Perryville; and her brother, Mr. J.G. Shorts and Mrs. Shorts of Oklahoma City. Mr. and Mrs. Shorts also visited her father. W.E. Shorts.
Mrs. Frank Gosnell has returned to Searcy after visiting her father, Chester Roy Loyd of Faulkner Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.