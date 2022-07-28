Faulkner County golfers, including two middle school athletes, continued to make an impact at the Arkansas State Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship in Little Rock. Noted for their play were Casey Ott of Conway, one of the youngest golfers in the field, Whit Parker of Conway, Landon Hearnes of Mayflower, Chase Netherton of Conway, Parker Rice of Conway, Tanner Bezet of Conway, and Chandler Cain of Greenbrier.

Shelby Jones of Greenbrier, 11-year-old daughter of Timi Bryan and Jody Jones, was pictured with a striper that she caught on a fishing trip in Texas with her father. The striper was about 28 inches long and weighed 40 pounds.

