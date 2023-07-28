By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
10 years ago
(2013)
Several campers from Conway won awards at the Lady Reddie Junior High Volleyball Camp at Henderson State University. Lauren Murphy, Meredith Stone and Jessica Gunnels were selected Best of the Best. Jastyn Vickers was selected best seventh-grade camper. Others attending were Katie Pillow, Blaklee Scott, Mackenzie McMahon, Anna Haley and Kayla Bynum.
The Lady Bears 5th/6th Grade Girls AAU basketball team recently won the Get Smart Sports Championship held at Hendrix College. Team members are Tamia Wiseman, McKenzie Muse, Myia Yelder, Reagan Roetzel, Aslyha Smith, Kyja Chatman, Lainey Hill and coaches Odie Phillips and Jerry Roetzel.
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}25 years ago{/span}
(1998)
Dr. Kraig Joseph Olejniczak, a consultant of Conway Corp.’s engineering department, has been awarded the Walter Fee Outstanding Young Engineer Award for 1998. The award is given for outstanding contributions in the leadership of technical society activities, community leadership and humanitarian activities, and evidence of technical competence through significant engineering achievements. He currently has two patents pending on the use of multichip module structures for power electronic miniaturization and packaging.
Fourjay LLC, which owns 37 Wendy’s locations in Arkansas, has been awarded the Access Arkansas Award by Advocacy Services Inc. for its willingness to make its stores more accessible to people with disabilities. All 37 locations in the state have been surveyed to remove architectural barriers at every location.
50 years ago
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Glover and daughters, Lisa and Lana, of Little Rock, and Mrs. Loyd Cheek of Conway returned home after a vacation to Six Flags Over Mid America and Grant’s Farm in St. Louis. They also visited the home of Mrs. Cheek’s sister, Mrs. H.B. McPherson and family in Columbia, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry and granddaughter, Cindy Lou Perry, returned from Neosho, Mo., where they spent 10 days with the family of their son and uncle, James Castleberry, who underwent back surgery in Springfield, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Benton and daughters, Debbie, Martha and Sarah, returned to their home in Greensboro, N.C., after visiting 10 days with his mother, Mrs. Ola Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.