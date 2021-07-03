By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Jasmine Hopkins, Allyson Keen and Sydney Selby recently completed volunteer training at the Arkansas Hospice Conway office. Hospice volunteers provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families. All volunteers are trained and certified.
First United Methodist Church on Prince Street will open its doors to those in need this summer as a cooling station, beginning July 5. From 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays that the area’s heat index reaches 100 degrees or more, anyone may seek shelter in the church’s fellowship hall. Water, hydrating drinks and snacks will be available. There are also plans to provide movies for children and games for children and adults.
(1996)
Melanie Lynn Miller and Joseph John Codemo were married June 1, 1996, at First United Methodist Church. Parents of the bride are Joyce and Bill Miller of Conway. The groom’s parents are Louis Codemo of Pensacola, Fla., and Jeannie Codemo of Heber Springs. The Rev. Philip Hathcock of Conway officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Music at the ceremony included a handbell ensemble playing “The King of Love My Shepherd Is.”
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is seeking bids on two upcoming resurfacing projects in Faulkner County. One project will require resurfacing sections of Rocky Gap Road, Rooster Road, and Wilson Road. The second project will be for overlay of 1.5 miles of Highway 65B in Conway.
(1971)
Eleven girls will compete for the 1971 queen’s title in the Arkansas State High School Championship Rodeo next week in Conway. The contestants include two girls from Conway. They are Melonie Mallett, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Mallett of Conway, who has completed 10th grade; and Helen Rice, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Rice of Conway, who has completed the 11th grade.
Phil Kirkland, 11-year-old son of the Rev. and Mrs. Zane Kirkland of Clifton Street, was mowing the family yard Wednesday morning when his mower blade struck the corner of an object buried near a tree. With the assistance of a neighbor, 13-year-old Sue Dickens, they dug up a small marble tombstone dated 1890. The tombstone, buried upside down, appeared to be broken off at the top. The inscription reads: Robbie Alice. Daughter of L.C. and Effie Lincoln. Died May 11, 1890. Aged 1 year. A grave at Oak Bowery Cemetery bears an identical inscription in the Lincoln plot.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Steel and children, Chris, Lisa, Katy and George, of Washington, Grove, Md., visited friends and relatives here this weekend. Mrs. Steel is the former Sarah Workman and was here to attend the 1951 Conway High School class reunion. They also visited her aunts, Miss Elizabeth Workman and Mrs. Joe Markham.
