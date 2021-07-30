(2011)
Donald and Fern Leslie of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. They were married Aug. 5, 1961, in Conway. Mr. Leslie, a son of the late Clarence and Elmo Leslie, retired from Nabco M&E. Mrs. Leslie, a daughter of the late Clairence and Ordeal Salter, retired from the Log Cabin Democrat. They are parents of Shelia Berry of Conway and have two grandsons, Josh Berry and Tyler Berry.
Troop 366 member Christian Hall of Conway will advance to an Eagle Scout. He is a son of Robert and Sara Hall. He comes from a long line of Boy Scouts of America. His great-grandfather received a Silver Beaver award, a grandfather was a commissioner, and two uncles along with his father are Eagle Scouts.
(1996)
Freda Robinson, president of the Conway Memorial Post 7163, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, attended a leadership conference July 20 in Jacksonville. Guest speaker was Ruby Munholland, state president.
Conway School Superintendent Ray Simon was pictured listening to students in the University of Central Arkansas Reading Success Center read during the “read to me day”. The year-round reading and writing program teams UCA students who are working toward a master’s degree in reading with one to three students enrolled in the program. Any kindergarten through eighth-grade student may apply for the program. The kids meet with the teacher for one hour, four days a week during the summer program.
Cherry Dukes Poe of Conway will celebrate her 90th birthday at a family picnic. She has a daughter, Corene Harris of Little Rock, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Poe is a daughter of the late Henry and Lizzie Dukes, and was born in Faulkner County.
(1971)
Mrs. Dula Reid placed first in competitive golf play at the Conway Country Club. Mrs. Don Lesslie finished second, followed by Mrs. L.T. Lasley and Mrs. Hildreth Crafton. Women improving their scores in the continuing ringer tournament were Mrs. Reid, Mrs. Cy Gray, Mrs. Derald Smith, Mrs. Raymond Kordsmeier and Mrs. S.T. Smith Jr.
Dr. Nelton D. Patterson, associate professor of psychology at State College of Arkansas, was appointed program director for the Faulkner County Mental Health Association. Dr. Patterson is to work with Mrs. Howard Groth to prepare plans for a comprehensive survey of mental health needs in the county and present them at the Sept. 21 meeting.
An eggplant of unusual size and color was exhibited Thursday at the Log Cabin Democrat by Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Hendricks of Conway. The eggplant, grown in the Hendricks’ garden, measured 18 inches in diameter and 10 ¼ inches from stem end to bud end, and weighed nearly 2 ¾ pounds. It was yellow instead of the usual purple.
On July 30, 1971, Lynn White married Nancy Stanton at the home of Carrell and Corrine White – the groom’s parents – in Vilonia.
