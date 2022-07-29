Both the Hendrix College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams received College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team Awards for spring 2012. Under head coach Jim Kelly, both teams have won the award all 48 semesters since its inception in 1988. The men’s squad had a 3.36 grade-point average, and the women’s squad had a 3.21 GPA.
Nancy Reese has been appointed chairman of the University of Central Arkansas’ Strategic Planning and Resource Council. She replaces Mike Schaefer, who is finishing his two-year term appointment. The council examines UCA’s mission, vision and core values. Members include people from all areas of the UCA campus, including a student representative.
Ivor Johnston and Leona VanPelt were honored at Salem Place Nursing Home for turning 100 years old. They were both born in July 1897. To celebrate the occasion, a grand party was held, including harmonica music by George Martin and huge birthday cakes. The party was officially held in honor of all residents who were celebrating July birthdays. This was the first time two residents turned 100 the same month.
Conway High School senior Sarah Jane Head was named the Outstanding Senator at the American Legion Auxiliary’s 51st annual Girls Nation. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship from “Who’s Who Among American High School Students” as part of the honor. While at the event she was elected Federal Party leader, served as a member of the Honor Guard during wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington Cemetery, and was appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court. Miss Head was one of 96 high school seniors from 48 states at the event in Chevy Chase, Md. Girls Nation is a government education program for teenage girls. She also met President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore and toured historic landmarks.
Dr. and Mrs. Loren Guffey and children have returned from vacation. They were accompanied by their mothers, Mrs. Alice Tuttle and Mrs. Mary Guffey of Mount Pulaski, Mich. Enroute to Rochester, N.Y., to visit his sister, Mrs. Howard Pugsley, and family, they visited his sisters, Mrs. Merle Lucas and Mrs. Harold Haynes, and families in Mount Pulaski. From Rochester, Mrs. Guffey and her mother flew to Toronto, Canada, to join their sister and daughter, Mrs. Vivian Ashcroft of Tulsa, Okla.
Mrs. L.B. Simmons of Philadelphia, daughter of Mrs. W.E. Baskin and the late Mr. Baskin, arrived in Conway to attend her 30-year Conway High School class reunion.
Debby Burr and Cindy Harvey, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Burr and Mr. and Mrs. Wayland Harvey, have returned by plane from a 10-day visit in Dallas with Miss Burr’s brother, Don Burr, and family. They also visited Six Flags Over Texas.
