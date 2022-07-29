Both the Hendrix College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams received College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team Awards for spring 2012. Under head coach Jim Kelly, both teams have won the award all 48 semesters since its inception in 1988. The men’s squad had a 3.36 grade-point average, and the women’s squad had a 3.21 GPA.

Nancy Reese has been appointed chairman of the University of Central Arkansas’ Strategic Planning and Resource Council. She replaces Mike Schaefer, who is finishing his two-year term appointment. The council examines UCA’s mission, vision and core values. Members include people from all areas of the UCA campus, including a student representative.

