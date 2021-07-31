(2011)
Calvin and Charlotte Brown Davis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a visit to Texas. The high school sweethearts were married July 28, 1961, in Mabelvale. Charlotte retired from ExxonMobil, and Calvin retired from MOTIVA before moving back to Arkansas. They have two daughters, Dee Dee Williams and Jamey White, and four grandchildren, Buster and Claire Williams and Mackenzie and Lauren White.
Roger and Linda Mills recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 25, 1961, at First United Methodist Church in Kensett (White County). They have lived in Conway since 1966. They are parents of Roger III “Tracy” Mills of Texas and Heidi Crane of Conway. They have three grandsons, Roger IV and Mason Mills, and James Crane. Roger retired from Conway Corp. Linda retired from the Conway School District.
(1996)
Floyd O. and Joyce Balentine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception hosted by their children. They are parents of Kay Howard, Mavis Smith, Robert Balentine and Floyd Balentine Jr. They also have 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The Balentines were married Aug. 5, 1946, in Big Flat (Baxter County). Mr. Balentine, a son of the late J. Frank and Ada Balentine, was born March 22, 1926, in Big Flat. He is retired from the Conway Human Development Center. Mrs. Balentine, a daughter of Edward and Stella Rose, was born May 30, 1929, in Big Flat. She is a homemaker.
The Olympic Family Fun Day was held July 20 at the Conway Housing Authority. The day was organized by People Nurturing People, a local non-profit organization that tries to give single parents and their children a helping hand. Various competitions were held, including egg tosses and three-legged races.
(1971)
Mrs. M.C. Davis and Mrs. H.O. Weatherly returned home after a three-week tour of Europe. Mrs. Weatherly’s sister, Mrs. Ed Polk of Ben Lomond, accompanied them. They visited Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Paris, France; Florence, Venice and Rome, Italy; Germany; and Austria.
Sunday guests of Mrs. Lester Hatfield and Miss Maurine Hatfield were Mr. and Mrs. Harold M. Sirman, Mrs. Kathy Steppach, and Frank Hatfield, all of Little Rock.
Miss Loretta Seay is spending the remainder of the summer in Dallas, Texas, with her sister, Mrs. Frederic Wagner, and Mr. Wagner.
Mrs. Emily Heizman has returned from a 22-day tour of Europe. She visited Paris and Chartres, France; London, Stratford, Warwick and Windsor, England; Basle and Lucerne, Switzerland; and Venice, Florence, the Isle of Capri, and Rome, Italy.
