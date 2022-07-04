The. Conway Women’s Chorus of almost 20 voices performed an a cappella program presenting music from the Civil War period at the Newcomers Club of Conway’s monthly luncheon meeting recently.
Faulkner County libraries at Twin Groves and Mount Vernon are operating day camps for area children for the summer. Members of those communities are working with the libraries to provide lunch and snacks for the children. “The library offers children a safe place to play and learn during the summer months while parents are away from home at work,” said Judy Lovell, assistant library director. The library also received a nutrition grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services Summer Food Program.
Three Conway students placed in the “Arkansas Waterways – Gateway to the World” geography poster contest and were honored in Little Rock. Chad Wooley, a student at Carl Stuart Middle School, and Melaney Moran, a student at Conway Junior High School, each placed second in different categories. Sara Hinchey, a student at Carl Stuart Middle School, received third place. The contest was designed to increase students’ interest in and knowledge of the Arkansas River, which influences dozens of communities and thousands of people. The project was sponsored by several organizations, including the Arkansas Waterways Commission and the Arkansas Press Association.
Jerry Mimms, a ninth-grade physical science teacher at Conway Junior High School, attended the National Science Teachers Association 45th national convention in New Orleans. He presented “Making the Connection Between Science and Math Using the TI-82 Graphic Calculator and CBL Units.” More than 14,000 science teachers, scientists and education leaders from around the country exchanged ideas about ways to teach science to students of all ages.
Funds appropriated by the Arkansas Legislature in 1971 for the takeover by the state parks system of Lake Bennett near Greenbrier have become available. The legislature provided $45,000 to be paid to Virgil Conatser, the present lessee of the area, for termination of his lease and for certain improvements. Improvements will include a new clubhouse, concession stand and toilet facilities.
Roy Kumpe, executive director of Arkansas Enterprises for the Blind, recently accepted a check for $645 from the Conway Evening Lions Club. The money was raised during the annual White Cane Day drive. Presenting the check were Lions Club members R.H. Carr, Ken Brown and Jim Wilhite.
