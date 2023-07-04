By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
After 31 years, Jim Kelly is stepping down as the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Hendrix College. Also a professor in the Kinesiology Department, Kelly retires after a historic career, having won numerous conference and national honors. During his tenure, Kelly coached one national champion, 80 All-Americans, as well as several conference champions and All-Conference selections. Kelly was inducted into the Hendrix College Sports Hall of Honor in 2005 and the Arkansas Swimming Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2013, he received the Elijah Pitts Award, given for lifetime achievement to Conway athletics.
(1998)
Allyson Caruthers got bitten by the tennis bug recently. A 10-year-old who will be a fifth grader at Ida Burns Elementary School, Allyson served as a ball kid for the Southwestern Bell USTA Satellite of North Little Rock. An active member of the Junior Girl Scout Troop 169 from Ida Burns, she got involved through scouting when the Ouachita Girl Scout Council recruited scouts from various counties. Three survived all the training involved and were among the 50 ball kids working the event. Allyson said she enjoyed her experience despite some close calls. “It was really fun, but I almost got hit in the head,” she said.
Conway Senior High School graduates Ferris Deanna Delph, Jamel McCuien, Kylia McDaniel and Sherita Wert were honored by a proclamation signed by Menifee Mayor Jerry R. Coleman. The proclamation congratulated the students for their outstanding achievements. All of the students’ families are longtime residents of Menifee.
(1973)
Mrs. B.L. McCants and Mrs. Will Gould of Hot Springs were overnight guests of Mrs. Fred Hobbs.
Mrs. T.W. Rodgers returned from Oklahoma, where she visited in Pawhuska and Cushing and attended an alumni banquet at Drumright, where she finished high school in 1927.
Mrs. Eugene Kipp of Corpus Christi, Texas, is visiting her sister, Mrs. Irene G. Medlin. Also visiting Mrs. Medlin over the weekend were her son and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne A. Medlin of St. Louis, Mo.
Dr. Gordon Browning, professor of English at Eastern Kentucky University at Richmond, Ky., was a weekend guest of his grandfather, W.T. Browning, and his aunts, Mrs. Coy Gentry and Mrs. Don Harrell.
