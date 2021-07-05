(2011)
A group of former teammates at the University of Central Arkansas are entering their golden years still chasing hoops dreams … and mining gold. Guy-Perkins coach John Hutchcraft, along with Donnie Smith (assistant principal at Harrison High School) and Joe Couch (superintendent at Bergman) are members of the Arkansas Travelers. They won their second consecutive gold medal in basketball at the National Senior Olympics in Houston, Texas. The national Senior Olympics are contested every two years and a team must win a state championship to qualify.
Code Red, an early warning emergency management system, is now available to all of Faulkner County. The system went into effect in January 2010. It is a high-speed notification system that directly calls a resident’s phone or phones to warn them of such things as water boil orders, nuclear hazards, terrorist threats, utility outages, street closures and severe weather warnings.
(1996)
Two Faulkner County soap box derby champions will be aiming for the national prize in Akron, Ohio, site of the All-American Soap Box Derby in August. Each scored impressive wins in the regional competition held recently in Russellville. Andrew Summersett, 9, was the winner of the Stock Division. Audra Raymond, 13, took first place in the Super Stock Division. Andrew, a son of Jim and Allison Summersett, is the third member of his family to win the Arkansas regional race. Audra captured the Super Stock leg in her initial outing. She was tutored in the art of soap box derby competition by Jim Summersett.
Warren and Lovena Smith of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married July 6, 1946, in Hot Springs. Mr. Smith was born Jan. 21, 1922, in Newhope (Pine County), a son of the late W.E. and Edith Roberts Smith. He is retired from the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Newhope, a daughter of the late Otis and Plena Smalling. She is retired from making custom drapes. They have three children, Randy, Eddie and Donna Smith, all of Conway, and four grandchildren.
(1971)
Dr. Clyde Reese, chairman of the Department of Psychology and Counseling at State College of Arkansas, has been appointed to an advisory committee of the Office of Child Development in the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The basic purpose of the committee is to develop research strategies and models for guidelines in the office’s funding of research. He met with the other committee members in June in Washington, D.C. Dr. Reese joined the SCA faculty in 1967.
Two Conway men recently completed a special basic training course at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden. Jimmy G. McGaha and Winfred A. Ledbetter were in a class made up of district investigators from the Arkansas Transportation Commission.
Miss Louise Wolff of Sulphur, Oklahoma, was a weekend guest of Mrs. John Phelps. Miss Wolff works at the School for the Deaf in Sulphur.
