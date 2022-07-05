By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2012)
The Arkansas Express 10-year-old Major team has won back-to-back state titles. The Express beat the Cabot Storm in Fort Smith to secure its second straight USSSA state title. The Express is 44-7 and they have been invited to play in an elite 20 World Series in Georgia against the top 20 teams in the country. Faulkner County players on the team include Jason Lazo, Cayden Wallace, Jibran Dugger, Garrett Fitts, Connor Flagg, and Tyler Moran. The team has a record of 105-18 for the past two years.
The Greenbrier Pink Panthers won the Inner League title in Greenbrier with a 15-1 record. The girls softball team also won the Greenbrier tournament and finished second in the Tri-County Tournament. Team members are Bailey Hattenhauer, Brooklyn Smith, Faith Carter, Kaitlyn Hanson, Carissa Mitchell, Tatum Burrows, Kinley Meek, Sadie Dublin, Chanley Wood, Emma Parrish, Kamryn Boyd, Riley McCuan, and Avery McCuan. Coaches are Michael Meek, Chris Mitchell and Steve Wood.
(1997)
Faulkner County saw the second largest percentage jump in population growth in the state and was third in total population growth between 1990 and 1996, according to figures released recently by Metroplan. Every city and town in the county, as well as unincorporated areas, saw a population increase. Greenbrier grew 46 percent and Conway grew 38 percent. The entire county grew 25 percent, from 60,006 to 75,033. Jonathan Lupton, planner statistician, said the county’s growth will continue at a similar pace for the near future. “In the long term we project Faulkner County with a population of 143,000 by the year 2020,” he said.
(1972)
Nancy Lee Spatz, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Harton Spatz, was crowned “Little Miss Summertime” in a pageant at the AP&L Service Center. The pageant was a project of Delta Beta Sigma to raise funds for a chartered trip to the DBS convention in Memphis, Tenn. Nancy was presented a bouquet of summer flowers and was crowned by Lee Olsen, master of ceremonies. She also will receive a $25 savings bond. Nancy was chosen from 15 contestants. Each girl appeared before the judges in play clothes and a Sunday frock. Olsen also asked each contestant a question. Judges were Mrs. Glenn Austin, Judy Terry and Jim Hoggard.
Dr. Fred Gordy Jr., president of the Faulkner County Medical Society, says there is a need for three or four additional physicians and surgeons in the Conway area. He pointed out there are now only nine doctors on emergency call at Memorial Hospital and this creates a “big headache.” Dr. William Furlough will come to Conway soon to be in charge of the new coronary care unit at the hospital. Dr. Joel Mills is a recent medical newcomer to Conway.
