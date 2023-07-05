By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Two more major honors have been bestowed on University of Central Arkansas baseball player Forrestt Allday – on the field and in the classroom. He earned first-team Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association All-America honors. Allday was also named the Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year. Allday was joined on the All-Academic team by junior pitcher Bryce Biggerstaff of Sherwood.
The Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department added a new brush truck to its emergency response fleet. The $57,000 diesel carries 250 gallons of water and about four emergency responders. The brush truck, which will be used for medical and first response calls, as well as fires, replaces a loaner truck the department has used for about 12 years. The truck has arrived and is now being retrofitted with equipment.
(1998)
Law enforcement and fire protection in the city will be beefed up by the addition of officers and firefighters. The Conway City Council recently voted to transfer $130,000 from the Unappropriated General Fund budget to the police department budget, and $120,000 to the fire department budget for additional staff members.
Libby McConnell of Little Rock, Diane Jackson of Fayetteville, John Boyd of Star City and David Johnson of Little Rock were pictured scraping paint from the Tyler Street home of Oletta Ibbotson. The workers are from the Ozark Mission Project, which is sponsored by the North Arkansas and Little Rock conferences of the United Methodist Church. The project is a camp which brings youth and adults together for a week of service for those who are unable to do the needed work themselves. The workers will paint, do yard work and small construction projects such as wheelchair ramps.
(1973)
A net profit of $16,391.83 was realized from the Faulkner County and Conway Centennial, committee members announced recently. B.J. Daugherty, treasurer, reported that total receipts from all activities in the 11-day celebration of the 100th birthdays of the city and county amounted to just over $50,000, and disbursements and reserves amount to $33,700. The committee voted unanimously to give $8,000 of the proceeds to the Faulkner County Historical Society for the preservation or restoration of historical sites. The society indicated it has plans to spend the money on historical projects at the site of the Cadron Settlement near the Arkansas River, northwest of Conway.
