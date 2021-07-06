(2011)
The Simon Family of Saltillo has been named the 2011 Faulkner County Farm Family of the Year. Three generations of the Simons are living on the land in the rolling hills of southeastern Faulkner County, first farmed in 1936 when Bob Simon was 10 years old. Now an 85-year-old widower, Bob Simon has been retired for many years from Coleman Dairy. His great-grandson, Nicholas, is just about the age Bob was when the land on Panther Creek was bought. Nicholas is up early to open gates and feed heifers, and is convinced that the farming life is for him, too.
The Toad Suck Derby Dames -- Conway’s first and only all-women flat track roller derby league -- is recruiting. They are looking for derby girls, refs, promoters and people who want to help. No experience is necessary.
(1996)
Curtis Lee and Teresa Marie Breeden of Conway, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30 with a Mass, a renewal of vows and a reception at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Janette and George Covington of Conway. Other hosts and hostesses were their six other children: Mary Lee Kellar, Jimmie Bredden, Nancy Mitchell, Anita Luyet, Judy Mahar and Teresa Allgaier. They also have 18 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The Breedens were married July 1, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Mr. Breeden was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a son of the late Elgin and Jennie Meade Breeden. Mrs. Breeden is the former Teresa Marie Halter. She was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Fred and Teresa Halter.
Nancy Bingham of Conway, a member of the Faulkner County Republican Women, has been elected as an alternate delegate of the Second Congressional District to the Republican National Convention in August in San Diego. Each congressional district met June 29 at the state Republican headquarters in Little Rock and elected three delegates and three alternates.
(1971)
Keith Gregson of Memphis, Tennessee, and Miss Barbara Kearney of Greenwood, Mississippi, spent the Fourth of July weekend with Mr. Gregson’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hamberg.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Jones of Greenbrier, announce the adoption of an infant daughter, Kimberly Rene. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Jones and Mr. and Mrs. Olen Brown, all of Greenbrier. Mrs. Jones is the former Jeanette Brown.
Mrs. L.O. Leach has returned from an extended stay in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she visited her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Robert O. Leach.
J.C. Brown of Nashville, Tennessee, planned to return home today after spending a few days here with his mother, Mrs. George B. Brown; his aunt, Mrs. Priscilla Cox; and his sister, Mrs. B.A. Lewis, and Dr. Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.