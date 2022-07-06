10 years ago
The University of Central Arkansas football program has recorded the top Academic Progress Rate (APR) score in the Southland Conference for the second consecutive year. UCA’s score for the latest reporting cycle was 951, 13 points ahead of the No. 2 school in the conference. Head coach Clint Conque received the FCS Athletic Director’s Association (ADA) award for the conference at a luncheon in Dallas in conjunction with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACIDA) Convention. Last year, the school scored 942 points.
Blake Burdick of Conway, 10, won two top awards in the Purple/Blue Belt 9-11 Division at the American Taekwondo Association’s World Championships in Little Rock. Burdick, who is a student at Conway ATA, placed first in both weapons and sparring in his division. He has been involved in taekwondo for slightly more than a year and has participated in four tournaments, including the Worlds.
25 years ago
Minor and Izettie Allen of Greenbrier recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 10, 1947, at Guy by J.H. Thorn. Mr. Allen, born Aug. 28, 1925, at Tyler, Texas, is a son of the late William and Georgia Uber Allen. Mrs. Allen, born Aug. 29, 1927, at Greenbrier, is a daughter of the late Sam and Bertha McGinty Freeman of Greenbrier. The Allens are both retired. They have three children, Glee Allen of Greenbrier, Sam Allen of Enola and the Rev. Ronnie Allen of Beebe. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
For the third consecutive year, two Faulkner County youngsters have qualified for the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio. Randall Chandler, 11, won the Stock Division, and Stephen Gamble, 12, won the Super Stock Division of the Arkansas Regional Soap Box Derby held recently in Russellville. Chandler lives with his grandmother, Mrs. Ollie Smith, in Mayflower. Gamble is a son of Larry and Trudy Gamble of Conway and attends Vilonia schools.
50 years ago
The annual Cato homecoming was held recently at the now inactive Cato United Methodist Church. The event was held in observance of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the historic old church. The Rev. W.M. Womack, who served as pastor in 1944-46, was the speaker at the morning service. The present church was constructed in 1880 after fire destroyed the original building.
The Log Cabin Democrat made a significant step in its 93-year history recently with the conversion of its classified section to “cold type” production. This means that photocomposition – a process that depends on the principles of photography rather than relief printing in the traditional sense – is now employed in producing all the material contained in the newspaper. All news matter in the Log Cabin Democrat has been composed photographically for the past three years. Photocomposition is tremendously faster than the Linotype system.
