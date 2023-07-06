By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The University of Central Arkansas Bears had four women’s and two men’s athletes named to the Southland Conference Cross Country/Track and Field All-Academic teams. Jordan Chadwick, April Martin, Kayla Nehus and Megan Snow were honored on the women’s side. Trey Carter and Daniel Reese were recognized on the men’s team. All-academic members earned at least a 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least one full academic year and participated in at least 50 percent of the school’s events.
Partnering to improve lives in Faulkner and Perry counties, representatives of Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently donated a gift to the United Way of Central Arkansas. The $687.40 check represents funds collected during a recent fund-raising activity at the Conway facility.
(1998)
Ben Lackie of Vilonia Junior High School is to participate in an educational travel program this summer. A son of Bill and Mary Lackie of Conway, Lackie and 23 other Arkansas students will participate in Project LAND (Learn Arkansas’ Natural Divisions). The students will travel almost 3,000 miles within the borders of Arkansas visiting sites of scientific, economic and cultural significance. Students will see the state’s caves, geologic deposits, wildflowers, trees and wildlife, float rivers, and hike trails.
Vilonia High School student Ashley Leanne Pruett, daughter of Tommy and Sandra Pruett of Conway, was recently named the winner of the 1998 DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award at Vilonia’s annual FFA banquet. Miss Pruett had an agricultural program consisting of swine production, forestry judging and dairy products judging. She was also a member of the chapter’s parliamentary procedure team.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Joe McCollum and children, Billy, Kenny and Laura Lea, of Greenbrier, and Mrs. Zelma Wright of Conway have returned after visiting relatives in Bishop and Houston, Texas. They also toured in Mexico.
Mrs. U.V. Weinberg and Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Geddings of Columbia, S.C., are visiting Miss Jean Duncan. Mrs. Weinberg is Miss Duncan’s sister and Mrs. Geddings is Miss Duncan’s niece.
