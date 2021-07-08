(2011)
Kayle Browning of Wooster recently set a new record in trapshooting at the USA Shooting Open at Colorado Springs, earning a berth in the 2011 Pan-American Games. She broke 23 of 25 targets in the final round, taking the title. Her new record included breaking 254 targets of a possible 275. Her competitors included past Olympic shooters and national champions. She is a graduate of Greenbrier High School and a student at the University of Central Arkansas. Her father, Tommy Browning, is also a competitive shooter.
Ella Reese recently received a United Way American Express gift card and a LIVE UNITED picture frame from the United Way of Central Arkansas. Reese has worked on the Broken China Jewelry project for several years with the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas. Presenting the awards were Ronda Warneke of the United Way and Beth Goodrich of the Women’s Shelter.
(1996)
Van McDuff and Hank Greenwald took their first win of the year in a game played June 18 by the Conway Duplicate Bridge Club. Harvey and Virginia Bailey came in a close second. In the July 2 session, Jim and Novella Yancey placed a strong first, followed by newcomer Georgia Roberts and Molly Kellar. Roberta McCrea and Said Thomas were third.
Anna Gwatney and Jason Bess, both of Conway, were winners at club and zone levels in the annual Optimist International Oratorical Contest for youth under age 16. They were sponsored by the Twilight Optimist Club. Anna is a daughter of Royce and Gloria Gwatney and attends Conway Christian School. Jason is a son of Mike and Cindy Bess and attends Theodore Jones Elementary School. They each delivered a speech on “Now Is the Time.”
(1971)
Larry Mahar returned to Fort Riley, Kan., after spending the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Mahar, and his brother, Steve Mahar. Young Mahar is stationed at the ROTC advanced summer camp at Fort Riley.
Lance Cpl. Kenneth Kirkwood is home on furlough from Twentynine Palms, Calif., where he has been stationed in the Marine Corps. Following his leave, he will be stationed in Okinawa.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Nutter during the holiday weekend were Mr. and Mrs. John R. Avila, and daughters, Hilda and Conchita, of Baton Rouge, La. Visiting the Nutters this week are Mr. and Mrs. Gary Nutter of Texarkana.
Mrs. Hazel Walther, and daughters, Kim and Jennifer, are visiting their mother and grandmother, Mrs. H.L. Craig.
Guests of Mrs. Paul Graig are her daughter, Mrs. Buddy Lambert, and daughters Cindy and Marcie, of Richardson, Texas.
