10 years ago
Greenbrier won the 11-year-old All-Star USSSA Tournament in Conway. Team members are Cameron Isbel, T.J. Johnston, Matthew Stubbs, Jacob Kellar, Coltan Dart, Seth Howard, Nash Carter, Zach Bangston, Manuel Nickles, Dylan Kellar, Nick Allen and Davin Sanders. Coaches are Scott Bangston, Bob Stubbs, Nolan Kellar, Frank Isabell and Brent Darter.
The Vilonia Southern Tees 6U baseball team recently won the state USSSA Class A baseball title in Greenbrier. Players are Evan Dutton, Miles Bailey, Spencer Havens, Aaden Shaw, Cade Adams, Carter Massey, Josh Lawrence, Jackson Worlow, Jaden Rowe, Collier Thompson, and Triston Wyatt. Coaches are Nicky Havens, Phillip Bailey and Drew Massey.
Lynn Duncan was pictured dressing a mannequin at Camp Old Navy in Conway. The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County partnered with Old Navy to provide a job preparedness camp for members.
25 years ago
Wilbur Owen of Acxiom Corp. was pictured scraping the side of a house on Walnut Street while participating in “Paint Your Heart Out”. The event was started in 1994 to paint the homes of low income, elderly or disabled homeowners at no charge. Most teams scraped old paint off houses, and other volunteers will return soon to paint. Four houses in Conway were scheduled to be painted for free.
Mr. and Mrs. Jake White of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception for family and friends. Jake White was born March 4, 1928, at Quitman. Jean White was born Feb. 25, 1921, at Quitman. The Whites have five children, L. Dwayne White, Keith White, Marilyn Riggs, Debrah Newby, and Jan Lester. They have seven grandchildren. Mr. White is retired from Dean’s Foods and the Conway School District. Mrs. White is retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Conway Corp.
50 years ago
Wimp Glover of Greenbrier and Willard Glover of Dumas, Texas, were pictured holding a 31-pound flathead catfish they caught on a trotline in the Arkansas River.
Dr. Joe G. Robbins, chairman of the physics department at Hendrix College, has begun a new business dealing with the measurement and control of noise. Dr. Robbins has worked in the field of acoustics for more than 20 years. He has experimented with numerous techniques and devices for noise control, and has been successful in the measurement and control of noise at Virco Mfg. Corp. He has developed a portable laboratory in a camper-style pickup, so he can take his equipment to the door of any plant.
Mrs. Ruth Tucker of Greenbrier spent a week with Dr. and Mrs. Glendon Tucker and children in Lexington, Neb.
