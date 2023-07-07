By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Frank and Pat Torian recently noted their 50th wedding anniversary. Married on June 28, 1963, in Greenbrier, Frank and Pat are active members of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. They both graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas). They are parents of Christy Torian of Denver, and Kelly Torian of Houston, Texas. They have one granddaughter. The Torians will celebrate their anniversary with a guided tour of historic sites in the Western United States.
Robert W. and Mary Fraser celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a come-and-go reception on June 29 at Eastside Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Fraser were married July 1, 1963, in Bradford. They have two children, Robby Fraser and Sheila Fraser, and one grandson.
(1998)
David Johnson of Mayflower has sacrificed a lot for rodeo, and now he’s on the verge of collecting the rewards. Johnson, 18, holds an impressive lead in the all-around cowboy competition for the Arkansas High School Rodeo State Finals. He has 4,589.83 points, nearly 2,000 more than Jake Weddle of Perryville. He leads the steer wrestling competition, is second in saddle bronc riding, third in bull riding, 16th in calf roping, and 50th in team roping with Rob Gann. The top four in each event will advance to the National Finals in Gillette, Wyo., this month.
St. Joseph High School student Jeremy Moix of Conway has been named a United States National Award Winner in mathematics by the U.S. Achievement Academy. Moix is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Moix of Conway, and a grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Felix Moix Sr. of Conway, Mrs. Floyd Chudy Sr. of Mayflower and the late Floyd Chudy Sr.
(1973)
Three of the seven school districts in Faulkner County apparently will begin kindergarten programs this fall as a result of legislation passed by the 69th General Assembly. Mayflower, Greenbrier and Guy-Perkins schools have received tentative approval for participation in the program. Final approval will be given after the school’s facilities have been inspected and teachers are certified. Conway, Vilonia, Enola and Mount Vernon will not be participating during the 1973-74 regular term. These districts did not file applications for kindergarten because of one overriding factor: a lack of facilities.
