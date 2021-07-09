(2011)
A 60th wedding anniversary celebration honoring Verlon and Martha Sue Farmer of Guy is planned at Copperas Springs Baptist Church. The Farmers were married July 14, 1951, at the Faulkner County Courthouse. They have four children, Carol Maxwell, Diane Bradshaw, Debra Henry and Valerie Lewis; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Conway Area Chamber of Commerce members met Friday for an atypical business engagement. More than 40 teams representing small and large Conway are businesses attended Conway Family Bowl for the Chamber’s “Bowling for Business” event. The environment was ideal for members “to come together and create new business for themselves,” said the Chamber’s senior vice president Jamie Gates.
(1996)
The Mayflower School District’s Board of Education took a couple of steps toward constructing a new elementary school gym on Monday night. Superintendent Philip Bell presented the board with a financing plan offered by financial consultants, City First of Conway. Bell said the district would borrow $102,000 to pay for the construction and pay the money back in six installments over five years at 5.5 percent interest.
Greg Starkey and Gary Mitchell prevailed in a tight struggle with Rusty Hogan and Todd Smith last weekend to win the inaugural “Papa” Jack Roach Memorial 4-Ball tournament at Cadron Valley Country Club. Starkey and Mitchell had symmetrical rounds of 7-under 63 to win by one stroke over Hogan and Smith, who fired a 64 and a 63. Ronnie and Jason Roach were third in the championship flight at 131, with Cecil Ward and Loyd Ryan taking fourth at 134.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Gus Taylor will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at a reception at their home. They were married June 12, 1921, in the Centerville community. Mrs. Taylor, 67, is the former Minnie Johnson, daughter of the late Lewis L. and Menerva Johnson of the Centerville community. Mr. Taylor, 73, is a son of the late George M. and Bell Taylor of Centerville. They have two daughters, Miss Odessa Taylor of Conway and Mrs. Charles Green of Arlington, Va., and one grandchild.
Army T-Sgt. Herbert L. Goodsell, son of Mrs. Grace Goodsell of Enola, recently was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service as an aerospace control and warning systems technician in Vietnam. The citation said Sgt. Goodsell distinguished himself in combat from June 1, 1970, to May 31, 1971. Goodsell is a brother of Mrs. L.G. (Bernice) Stone of Naylor. He has been assigned to duty at Homestead Air Force Base, Fla.
Sheri Rea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rea, and Melissa Montgomery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Montgomery, recently completed the “Heart of Dixie” Twirling and Drum Major Camp at Henderson State College.
