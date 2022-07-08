City of Conway employees who were hired by June 30 will receive a one-time bonus promised to them following the tax rededication. The Conway City Council approved the bonuses for full- and part-time employees. The bonuses will be a gross of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees.
The close of a two-year expansion and renovation at Conway Regional Medical Center will come a couple of weeks into July. The first surgery should take place mid-July in the $32 million facility, which holds an expanded obstetrics facility and new surgery rooms. Eight surgery rooms are now equipped with booms that hang monitors and equipment from the room’s ceiling. The booms allow doctors to customize the room personally for surgery.
Brenda Phousongphouang’s fluency in Spanish and her deep Christian faith have taken her down many pathways in her life. The most recent path led to Cuba. Mrs. Phousongphouang was among 20 volunteers, and the only one from Arkansas, a group sponsored by Caring Partners, a worldwide medical ministry headquartered in Middletown, Ohio, to make the two-week trip. The purpose of the mission was twofold: to give assistance to hospital and help the churches. Mrs. Phousongphouang is a midwife, but her role on the mission was to translate between the English-speaking mission team members and the Spanish-speaking Cubans.
Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Gardner of Quitman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house for family and friends. They were married June 6, 1922, at Quitman and have lived and worked in the community since. Mrs. Gardner is the former Leola Flowers. They have four daughters, Mrs. Bessie Lee Prince and Mrs. Mary Ruth Cathey of Heber Springs, Mrs. Wilma Turney of Little Rock and Mrs. Lucy Ann Leutbecher of San Antonio, Texas. A son, Wendell, is deceased. They have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Conway will have two delegates at the Democratic national convention in Miami Beach, Fla., in July. Charles Ward, president of Ward School Bus Mfg. Inc., will be a delegate-at-large. Joe Baxter, a partner in Brown-Baxter Motor Sales Inc, will be an alternate, representing the Second Congressional District. Ward said he plans to go to Miami Beach to prepare for arrival of the Arkansas delegation. Ward recently became the national committeeman for Arkansas.
Twenty-seven of the 33 cases investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Conway Police Department in May were solved. Twenty-two persons were arrested as a result of the investigations. The violations included burglary, grand larceny, automobile theft, vandalism, narcotic violations, vagrancy, incident reports and shoplifting.
Mr. and Mrs. P.B. Matthews of Greenbrier were in Hampton, Ga., recently to visit Edward Garrett and family.
