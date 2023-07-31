By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
St. Joseph School freshman Rachel Prall of Conway recently received her Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship trophy from Knights of Columbus State Deputy Mike Kieffer. Shooters compete on a local level, then advance to regional, state and international competition. She was one of 16 international winners in the 10-14 age group, representing Conway Council 4143. She won the Arkansas championship by making 24 of 25 free throws. That record was compared against competitors in 49 states and several foreign countries where Knights of Columbus councils exist. The last person from Conway to reach that level was Kevin Briggler in the 1980s.
Patricia Black and Dawn Howard were pictured participating in a poverty simulation for the 27th annual Community Development Institute. CDI is a weeklong training course at the University of Central Arkansas that provides strategies to improve communities and increase economic opportunities.
(1998)
Mike Harrell of Worman’s Auto Salvage in Conway was elected president and Roger Riggs of Linn’s Truck Salvage was elected second vice president of the Arkansas Automotive Dismantlers and Recyclers Association in July. Harrell is a University of Central Arkansas graduate and has been manager of Worman’s since 1987. He lives in Conway with his wife, Jackie, and their two children. Riggs has been with Linn’s Truck Salvage for 14 years and lives in Conway with his wife, Edie, and their two children.
Kevin Holcomb has joined Virco Mfg. Corp. as new manager of process engineering. He started in July and will work on a variety of assignments involving the plant reconfiguration and new construction. Holcomb is captain of the Wescon Volunteer Fire Department. He and his wife, Rhonda, have three sons.
(1973)
Jonathon Rea and Mrs. Betty Lynn Aycock have been appointed by the Faulkner County Youth Services Board to serve as probation officer and secretary-social worker. The agency received a $30,000 grant from the state Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement to set up a program to deal with juvenile lawbreakers. Rea, 24, is a native of Mount Vernon and has been employed at the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA). Mrs. Aycock, 22, of Mayflower, has been secretary to the director of CAPCA for the past five years.
