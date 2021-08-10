(2011)
Hank Chaney, Faulkner County Cooperative Extension agent staff chair, said that while city dwellers have noted the increased presence of grasshoppers, the insect has really been “going to town” on the county’s crops. The pest, its migration into the city and concentrated population in residential lawns, is indicative of a much larger problem – a hot, dry problem.
The Conway High School girls golf team defended its title in the Wampus Cat Invitational, shooting a 247 at Conway Country Club. Summar Roachell shot a 69 to win medalist honors. She was followed by Bryce Wolfe’s 84. Tristan Jackson shot a 94, Brooke Lea fired a 97, and Morgan Clark turned in a 102 to round out the Lady Cats. In the boys division, Conway finished second after firing a 303, just behind Hot Springs Lakeside’s 301.
(1996)
The Vilonia Town and Country A-Buddy Minor League team recently completed a successful season with a 24-5 overall record. The team won the league championship as well as the District 6 championship. Team members are Cody Granger, Dusty West, Zac Hall, Dwayne Reedy, Dustin Reeves, Kyle Smith, Scott Terrell, Scott Harrell, Shane McNew, Shawn Spencer and James Parkhurst. Coaches are Randy Spencer, Ken Smith and Mike West.
Lois Heffington Brown and Ivy R. Brown, owners of Beltone Hearing Aid Center, attended the Arkansas Hearing Society’s annual convention and education seminars in Litle Rock. The seminars were approved to meet state and national requirement of continuing education to satisfy recertification for license renewal. Lois Brown was elected secretary of the society.
(1971)
Mr. and Ms. Carl F. Kordsmeier of Morrilton will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday at a mass at Sacred Heart Church celebrated by their son, the Rev. Charles F. Kordsmeier. The Kordsmeiers have seven other sons, Nick, Cyril, Herbert, Bill, E.L. “Doc”, Gerald and Martin Kordsmeier, and three daughters, Mrs. Herman Baechle, Mrs. Bill Lemonds and Miss Lucille Kordsmeier. They have 53 grandchildren.
Gray Allen Turner spent last week with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee, while his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Turner of Litle Rock, vacations in Biloxi, Miss., and New Orleans, La. The Turners were accompanied on their trip by Mr. and Mrs. Roger Black.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Goff have opened Goff’s Hobbies, Crafts and Gifts at 1019 Main St., the former location of the Intercity Bus Depot. The new business handles a number of handmade items such as flower arrangements, resin product and handblown glass. Also included are do-it-yourself craft projects. The Goffs are the former owners of the Tropical Fish Shop on Washington Avenue.
