Dee Vintilla of Conway was the winner of a drawing held at the Kroger Marketplace on Salem Road for a 2012 Chevy Camaro. The contest was held in conjunction with the store’s grand opening which began June 24. Vintilla, a mother of five, was one of 30 qualifying contestants in the drawing. Other winners were Melvin Polk, winner of a year’s supply of groceries; Mike Lamb, winner of a year’s supply of gasoline; and Reggie Cobb, winner of a home decor package valued at $5,000.
Jackie Robinette, GED examiner, and Carol Zabel, SNAP employment and training coordinator, were pictured moving tables at the new Conway Adult Education Center recently. Classes start Aug 20 at the new center, located at 125 Center St. It is the former location of Sallie Cone Elementary School.
Luther and Erma Lee Wilson of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married July 12, 1947, in Conway. Mr. Wilson was born July 12, 1926, in Conway, and Mrs. Wilson was born Dec. 1, 1921, in Conway. They have two children, Jerome Kelley Wilson of Kansas City, Mo., and Thressia Wilson of Little Rock; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Wilson is retired from Safeway Stores and works part time at Spirit Homes.
Morgan Holt, 6-year-old daughter of Terry and Donna Holt of Conway, was recently crowned the National Petite Modeling Queen at the Our Diamond Miss National Pageant held in Oklahoma City. She was also named first alternate in the Diamond Girl competition, which consists of competition in four modeling events and two talent events.
Miss Gertrude Enderlin left for her home in Dayton, Ohio, after a five-week visit with relatives in Conway. She made the trip by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Felix C. Balmaz have returned from a two-week visit in Nashville, Tenn., with their daughter, Mrs. Jay Guiltner, and Mr. Guiltner.
Miss LeAnn Watson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Watson, returned from Hammond, La., where she visited her aunt, Mrs. Bob Freeman, Mr. Freeman, and daughter, Karen.
Dr. and Mrs. William T. Flynt and son, Dale, were recent guests of their son and brother, Ricky Flynt, and daughter and sister, Miss Kay Flynt. They also visited relatives in Stuttgart and Lonoke. Dr. Flynt is a former pastor of the First Baptist Church of Conway.
