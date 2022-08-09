Dee Vintilla of Conway was the winner of a drawing held at the Kroger Marketplace on Salem Road for a 2012 Chevy Camaro. The contest was held in conjunction with the store’s grand opening which began June 24. Vintilla, a mother of five, was one of 30 qualifying contestants in the drawing. Other winners were Melvin Polk, winner of a year’s supply of groceries; Mike Lamb, winner of a year’s supply of gasoline; and Reggie Cobb, winner of a home decor package valued at $5,000.

Jackie Robinette, GED examiner, and Carol Zabel, SNAP employment and training coordinator, were pictured moving tables at the new Conway Adult Education Center recently. Classes start Aug 20 at the new center, located at 125 Center St. It is the former location of Sallie Cone Elementary School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.