By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Conway Christian students were recently pictured showing off their rings celebrating a state championship win and a phenomenal showing at the National Quiz Bowl competition in New Orleans earlier this summer. Team members are Will Henley, Wesley Oliver, Austin Ellis, Shelby Shelton and Mallory Bryant. The team coach is Laura Shelton.
Minnie Woodard has completed 26 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Woodard is employed as a residential care technician on the Sheltered Living Team. She and her husband, Samuel, reside in Conway.
(1998)
Sara Lorimer, daughter of Bob and Vicki Lorimer, and Amber Lawrence, daughter of Jim and Becky Lawrence, all of Conway, received the Young Womanhood Recognition Award. The award is the highest honor given in the Young Women organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To achieve the honor, they completed several short-term goals and four major projects, each requiring at least 20 hours of work. The entire program can take up to six years to complete. The program was developed to help young women ages 12 to 18 grow spiritually and to come unto Christ while providing service to others.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Benton and daughters, Debbie, Martha and Sarah, returned to their home in Greensboro, N.C., after visiting 10 days with his mother, Mrs. Ola Benton.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Wilson flew home from Washington, D.C., where they spent two days. Mr. Wilson, chief executive officer of First State Bank & Trust Co., attended a meeting of the governmental affairs committee of the American Bankers Association.
Mrs. Harley O. Weatherly has returned from Stillwater, Okla., where she visited her daughter, Mrs. William E. Brooks, Mr. Brooks and children.
Anna Kate Westmoreland of Boston, Mass., arrived to visit her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland. She is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Nelson Westmoreland.
Mrs. William J. Burton left for her home in Houston, Texas, after spending a week with her mother, Mrs. B.M. Tilley.
