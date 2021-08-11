(2011)
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved a nomination to name the district’s newest elementary school as Carolyn Lewis Elementary. Mrs. Lewis is a Conway schools graduate, past board member and retired educator and principal. She retired in 1991 after 32 years at Conway schools. The new school, on Old Military Road, will be ready for students in the fall of 2012.
Despite new leadership ahead for the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program, expectations and respect amongst the league coaches remain high, as they have selected the Sugar Bears to finish first in 2011. UCA also led all schools with a league-high five players selected to the preseason All-Southland Conference volleyball team. David McFatrich is the team’s first-year head coach.
Members of the Conway High School girls soccer team received state championship rings courtesy of Centennial Bank. The team had a perfect season, ending 22-0 after capturing a Class 7A state championship.
(1996)
Trudie Jean Cravin has been named employee of the year at Conway Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Cravin serves as a charge nurse. She and her husband, Charles, have two children, Kelly and Ryan Patrick.
R.J. and Deloris Bowie Hardin of Vilonia have been married for 48 years. They were married Aug. 6, 1949, by Judge Roy Sims. Mr. Hardin was born Feb. 7, 1921, in Vilonia, a son of the late Obie and Elsie Sanders Hardin. Mrs. Hardin was born July 30, 1929, n Greenbrier, a daughter of the late B.L. and Jewel Bowie. They have two children, Sylvia Hardin Childers of Greenbrier and Jeffery Hardin of Vilonia, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Hardins are both retired.
(1971)
Military News:
Recently graduating from Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, were Airman Edwin E. Watkins, son of Mrs. Geraldine F. Jackson of Conway, and Airman Owen J. Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Owen Jr. of Conway. Watkins is being assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base to serve with the Tactical Air Command, America’s nuclear deterrent force of long-range bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles. He is a 1969 graduate of Conway High School. Owens is being assigned to Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, for duty with a unit of the Military Airlift Command. He is a 1970 graduate of Conway High School. Airman Scipio Stubbs Jr., son of Mrs. Etoy Stubbs of Mayflower, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He is being assigned for duty at Sheppard Air Force Base for training as a medical services specialist. He is a 1971 graduate of Mayflower High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.