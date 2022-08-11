Jimmy and Mildred Delores Bryant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at Christ Temple Holiness Church in Conway. Jimmy, a son of the late Frank Muriel Bryant, is from Marche. Mildred is the daughter of the late William and Lula Mae Cowan. They married Aug. 12, 1962. They have two children, Alice Fay Bryant Guthrie and Jimmy Gerald Bryant, both of Dallas. They also have four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Jimmy retired from Virco Mfg. Corp after 35 years, and Mildred retired from the Conway School District.

Free backpacks and supplies were given to Greenbrier students in grades Kindergarten through fifth at the third annual Backpack Bash sponsored by Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Residents and staff at the center stuffed more than 160 backpacks with school supplies. By 6:30 p.m., there were only about 25 backpacks left. Those picking up backpacks also got ice cream sundaes and a welcome from Sponge Bob Square Pants and Dora the Explorer.

