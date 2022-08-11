Jimmy and Mildred Delores Bryant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at Christ Temple Holiness Church in Conway. Jimmy, a son of the late Frank Muriel Bryant, is from Marche. Mildred is the daughter of the late William and Lula Mae Cowan. They married Aug. 12, 1962. They have two children, Alice Fay Bryant Guthrie and Jimmy Gerald Bryant, both of Dallas. They also have four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Jimmy retired from Virco Mfg. Corp after 35 years, and Mildred retired from the Conway School District.
Free backpacks and supplies were given to Greenbrier students in grades Kindergarten through fifth at the third annual Backpack Bash sponsored by Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Residents and staff at the center stuffed more than 160 backpacks with school supplies. By 6:30 p.m., there were only about 25 backpacks left. Those picking up backpacks also got ice cream sundaes and a welcome from Sponge Bob Square Pants and Dora the Explorer.
Mr. and Mrs. Leister Langford of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception at Robinson and Center Church of Christ in Conway. The Langfords were married Aug. 8, 1947. Mrs. Langford, the former Margaret Wilkerson, is a daughter of Clara Wilkerson of Conway and the late Raymond D. Wilkerson. Mr. Langford is a son of the late Floy and Ava Langford of Conway. They have two children, Fred Langford and Cathy Wood, and five grandchildren. Mr. Langford is retired from Century 21 Real Estate, and she is a homemaker.
State Rep. Tom Courtway of Conway has been appointed to the Arkansas Tuition Trust Authority. The authority was created to help make higher education more affordable by helping to provide a stable financial base for colleges and universities.
Larry Fielder, son of Mr. and Mrs. I.H. Fielder, was one of two in Arkansas awarded $500 scholarships by the Federal Land Bank of St. Louis. He will attend the College of Agriculture at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus. The two students were chosen by the scholarship committee on the basis of their scholastic and activity records of the past four years. Fielder recently graduated from Guy-Perkins High School, where he was a member of the Beta Club and an officer of the Future Farmers of America. He also played basketball and was an active member of a 4-H Club.
Mrs. Estella Sorter of Conway is one of 125 persons in the nation who is taking part in the experimental summer fellowship program in economic education. Mrs. Sorter is a fourth-grade teacher in North Little Rock schools. The three-week workshop in economic education is at Henderson State College.
Mrs. C.V. Robinette returned by plane from Falls Church, Va., where she spent three weeks with her son, Dr. Dennis Robinette, Mrs. Robinette and son, Phillip. She also visited Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.