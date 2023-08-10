10 Years Ago
(2013)
Ronnie and Barbara Shock of Greenbrier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a drop-in reception today at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Guy. The Shocks were married Aug. 9, 1963, at Springhill Baptist Church by the late Bro. Wassell Burgess. They have three children, Jackie Black and Danny Shock, both of Greenbrier, and the late Steve Shock. They also have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Arkansas Thunder02 Black, with players from throughout Central Arkansas, recently compiled an 8-1 record during the USSSA 10U B World Series in Branson, Mo. A Faulkner County team member is Cassidy Lear of Greenbrier.
25 Years Ago
(1998)
Arkansas cowboys finished 25th among those representing 42 states and Canadian provinces last week at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Arkansas compiled 640 points, to finish just behind Tennessee. Alyson Warren of Greenbrier recorded the best finish among the Faulkner County participants, earning18th place in pole bending. She was also 23rd in goat tying. Other Faulkner County participants were Shane Aldridge, Shane Belote, Cody Lewis, Rusty Carter, Jimbo Elliott and Bryan Hawks.
Brenda Quattlebaum has completed 20 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. Ms. Quattlebaum, who started in 1978 as a life skills trainer, currently works as an instructor assistant on the Intensive Training Team.
Karen Pearson has completed 20 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. Mrs. Pearson began employment in 1978 as a life skills trainer. She currently works on the Intensive Training Team. She and her husband, Warren, have three children and a grandchild.
50 Years Ago
(1973)
Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer of Guy and Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Fielder and sons, Greg and Tim, of Broomfield, Colo., are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Cooley and children, Debby, Bruce and John, in Houma, La. Mrs. Fielder and Mrs. Cooley are daughters of Mrs. Rimmer. Eddie Rimmer of Guy, who has been visiting the Cooleys for a week, will return home with Mrs. Rimmer and the Fielders.
Mrs. Joe B. McGee is in Forrest City to visit her sister, Mrs. W.E. Runyan, and Mrs. Runyan. Mrs. Runyan suffered injuries to her arm and shoulder in a fall at her home.
Steve Myer of Little Rock was a weekend guest of Kathy Adams.
