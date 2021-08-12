(2011)
Monty Rowell of Conway has been nominated for the 2011 Outstanding State Employee award, given by the Arkansas State Employees Association (ASEA). Rowell is the general manager of broadcast services with the University of Central Arkansas’ student-run radio station KUCA. He has been a state employee for 13 years. ASEA is a non-profit organization working to improve state government and state employment.
Morgan Hill of Conway was one of eight students participating in a five-week summer internship in the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor. Hill, a junior at Hendrix College, assisted Pryor with constituent services, legislative activities, communications and administrative responsibilities. Each intern spent one day a week volunteering at Food and Friends, an organization that provides meals to people suffering from life-challenging illnesses.
Andrew Walchuk of Conway, a recent honors graduate of the University of Arkansas, received an Undergraduate Research Award from the university’s Teaching Academy. His winning paper was based on his Honors College thesis and he will receive $1,000. His study is titled “Immigration and the Extreme Right: An Analysis of Recent Voting Trends in Western Europe.”
(1996)
Donna Lampkin and Ken Stephens were married Friday, July 12, 1996, at Bell Chapel United Methodist Church near Camden. The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Lampkin of Chidester (Ouachita County). The groom is a son of the late Earl and Edna Stephens of Conway. After a wedding trip to Colorado and New Mexico, the newlyweds are at home in Conway.
Several residents of St. Andrews Place participated in the Arkansas State Nursing Home Olympics held July 24 in Little Rock. Resident Maggie Adams wheeled in the “hands only” division for 71 years and over. Gyrvus Dalton, 90, earned a second-place silver medal competing in the “hands and feet” division in a field of 12 men ages 71 and older. The local residents qualified by winning wheelchair races at the Division 1 Nursing Home Olympics in May.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mrs. Grace Ethridge were her son, Dr. Julian Ethridge, and Miss Dorothy Umfress, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Mrs. Clyde Acklin of Conway returned from Greenville, S.C., where she was a guest of her daughter, Mrs. Barbara Buerer, and family for the past three weeks.
Mrs. Elsie Mae Sims of Longview, Texas, and Mrs. Carrie Dawkins of Monticello were weekend guests of their brother, Ben Brewer, Mrs. Brewer, and son Larry.
Misses Marilyn Matthews, Sandy Moseley and Jan Stevenson have returned after attending the National High School Rodeo finals at Filer, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.