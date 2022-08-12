Bill and Cathy Tyler of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 10, 1962, at the home of Mrs. Tyler’s parents. Bill is a son of the late Dennis and Gladys Blair Tyler of Greenbrier. Cathy is a daughter of the late Bud and Mary Nell Thedford Ryan of Conway. They are retired after 30 years from owning and operating Tyler Surveying and Mapping, which they established in 1968. They own Tyler Land Development and are cattle farmers. They have three children, Tim Tyler, Kim Tyler and Sarah Lewis of Greenbrier; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Vincent SenClair of Conway was one of six Arkansas students selected as University of Arkansas Bodenhamer Fellows. The fellowship will provide funding for four or five years of study, as well as support for study abroad, attendance at professional educational conferences and special equipment.
Coy and Fathel McKaskle of Conway will celebrate their 60th anniversary at a family dinner after attending church services at Central Baptist Church. They were married Aug. 3, 1947, in Conway. Mrs. McKaskle is a daughter of the late Will and Sallie Bradshaw Howell of Greenbrier. She was born June 5, 1914. Mr. McKaskle is a son of the late Sam and Callie Langston McKaskle of Greenbrier. He was born Dec. 27, 1913. They have two children, Bill Mobbs and Linda Williams; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. McKaskle is a retired transportation director at Ward Industries, and Mrs. McKaskle is a homemaker.
Cindy Johnson of Mayflower has reached the semifinals in a national poetry contest sponsored by The Poetry Guild of New York City. Her poem, “Moma’s Smile,” has been published in the guild’s latest anthology, “Beyond the Horizon.”
Dr. and Mrs. Ed Dunaway and Mr. and Mrs. Karroll Fowlkes returned recently from a weeklong vacation in Allenspark, Colo., where they visited Mrs. Dunaway’s sister, Mrs. Riddick Riffel, and Mr. Riffel. The Riffels, who live in Little Rock, are spending a month in Colorado.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rodgers and children have returned to Corpus Christi, Texas, after a 10-day visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Rodgers, and other relatives and friends in Conway and Little Rock.
Mr. and Mrs. George “Bimbo” Parker and son, Mark, returned to Shreveport, La., after spending several days with Mr. Parker’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Coy Parker.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Teeter returned after a vacation in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. They were accompanied by their son, Dr. Tom Teeter, and Mrs. Teeter of Little Rock. They also visited another son, Dr. Ruskin Teeter, and family in Denton, Texas.
