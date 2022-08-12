Bill and Cathy Tyler of Greenbrier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 10, 1962, at the home of Mrs. Tyler’s parents. Bill is a son of the late Dennis and Gladys Blair Tyler of Greenbrier. Cathy is a daughter of the late Bud and Mary Nell Thedford Ryan of Conway. They are retired after 30 years from owning and operating Tyler Surveying and Mapping, which they established in 1968. They own Tyler Land Development and are cattle farmers. They have three children, Tim Tyler, Kim Tyler and Sarah Lewis of Greenbrier; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Vincent SenClair of Conway was one of six Arkansas students selected as University of Arkansas Bodenhamer Fellows. The fellowship will provide funding for four or five years of study, as well as support for study abroad, attendance at professional educational conferences and special equipment.

