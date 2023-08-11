By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The World War II Air Force uniforms, foot locker and many artifacts of Art Gerrard of Conway were recently donated to the Mighty Eighth Museum in Savannah, Ga. The museum is dedicated to honoring the men and women of the 8th Air Force command, which was instrumental in defeating Nazi aggression in the war. Gerard joined the Air Force at Kalamazoo, Mich., on Jan. 6, 1943, and was trained as a radio operator and gunner. His European assignment was based in Kimbolton, England, being assigned to a crew to fly B-17 missions over Germany.
(1998)
Brittney Brown, 5, Duron Brown, 3, and Joshua Childs, 2, were pictured listening intently to a story being read recently at the Faulkner County Library. The story time was one of many activities planned for the library’s summer reading program. Other summer activities included arts and crafts class, a swimming party and guest visits. About 400 youngsters participated in the program this year. Brittney is a daughter of Gary and Helen Brown. Duron is a son of Kenneth and Tina Brown. Joshua is a son of Phillip and Sandra Childs.
Kim Gullic and other volunteers were pictured recently pouring flea and tick dip on a less-than-thrilled dog named Pookie Bear during the Humane Society of Faulkner County’s dog dip. Proceeds will go to the society’s building fund for an animal shelter in Faulkner County. Cost for the dips ranged from $4 to $7, depending on size of the dog.
(1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Bright recently moved to Dierks, where Mr. Bright is employed on a dam construction project. Mrs. Bright is the former Linda Bowlin of Conway.
Dr. and Mrs. Frank Hudson and Mandi were in Magnolia to visit Mr. and Mrs. Howard Starr and children. The Hudsons and Starrs attended the Magnolia High School Class of 1953 reunion at the Magnolia Country Club.
Mrs. Victor Cargil of Conway and Mrs. Juanita Silvis and daughter, Susan, and Kim and Cary Cramer, all of Heber Springs, have returned after visiting Mrs. Lorene Barger and Mrs. Jean Barger in Bakersville, Calif., Shannon and Miss Connie Barger in Santa Barbar, Calif., and friends in Sacramento and San Francisco. Mrs. Cargile, Mrs. Silvis and both Mrs. Bargers are sisters.
Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Gillian left for a vacation in Oklahoma. They spent last week in Dallas, Texas, and Missouri.
